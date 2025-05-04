Home / Industry / News / CAIT to hold conclave to take on ecommerce, quick commerce giants

CAIT to hold conclave to take on ecommerce, quick commerce giants

The three-day conclave from 16-18 May will focus on strategies to counter the alleged unethical practices of Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto and others

The government is set to examine concerns over quick commerce companies potentially undermining businesses of local kirana stores, particularly in the context of the draft Digital Competition Bill, according to official sources.
CAIT has been urging the government to regulate quick commerce companies through policy interventions that support small traders
Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 7:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
 
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), a small business traders' organisation, has announced a three-day National Conclave from 16 to 18 May 2025, to be held in New Delhi and Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh.
 
A day-long conclave will be held in New Delhi on 16 May, followed by a Chintan Shivir on 17 and 18 May in Vrindavan.
 
The conclave is expected to be attended by more than 100 top trade leaders from various states across the country.
 
The event aims to strategise and mobilise a nationwide movement against the alleged unethical and unlawful practices of major e-commerce and quick commerce companies, including foreign-funded entities such as Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto and others.
 
The traders' body has accused these companies of misusing FDI, violating regulations, and promoting the establishment of dark stores.
 
The conclave comes at a time when major companies are pivoting towards quick commerce. Recently, Reliance Retail introduced a 30-minute delivery model to compete with existing quick commerce players.

Also Read

Premium

CAIT seeks luxury tax on quick commerce, roll-out of e-commerce rules

Premium

Race for speed: Qcom competition hots up as ecom players enter fast lane

Flipkart Minutes expands footprint with 200 dark stores in 14 cities

India's retail market to hit $1.6 trillion by 2030, led by smaller players

Metros ditch stores for qcom; retailers adopting tech to counter decline

 
CAIT has been urging the government to regulate quick commerce companies through policy interventions that support small traders.
 
CAIT Chairman Brij Mohan Agrawal said the organisation has previously submitted a comprehensive white paper, highlighting these concerns and calling for immediate regulatory action.
 
“The organisation emphasises that the unchecked growth of these foreign-funded companies poses a significant threat to India’s small retail ecosystem,” he added.
   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

MedTech multinationals bet big on India, eyeing global hub status

Chhattisgarh CM lays foundation of India's first AI-based data park

Wind sector investing in tech, workforce to reach 100 GW by 2030: IWTMA

Corporate affairs ministry to remove 3,300 firms from official records

CII releases guidebook on adoption, governance of AI for board leaders

Topics :Kirana storesgrocery retailRetail storesCAIT

First Published: May 04 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story