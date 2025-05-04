CAIT to hold conclave to take on ecommerce, quick commerce giants

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), a small business traders' organisation, has announced a three-day National Conclave from 16 to 18 May 2025, to be held in New Delhi and Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. A day-long conclave will be held in New Delhi on 16 May, followed by a Chintan Shivir on 17 and 18 May in Vrindavan. The conclave is expected to be attended by more than 100 top trade leaders from various states across the country. The event aims to strategise and mobilise a nationwide movement against the alleged unethical and unlawful practices of major e-commerce and quick commerce companies, including foreign-funded entities such as Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto and others.

The traders' body has accused these companies of misusing FDI, violating regulations, and promoting the establishment of dark stores.

The conclave comes at a time when major companies are pivoting towards quick commerce. Recently, Reliance Retail introduced a 30-minute delivery model to compete with existing quick commerce players.

CAIT has been urging the government to regulate quick commerce companies through policy interventions that support small traders.

CAIT Chairman Brij Mohan Agrawal said the organisation has previously submitted a comprehensive white paper, highlighting these concerns and calling for immediate regulatory action.

“The organisation emphasises that the unchecked growth of these foreign-funded companies poses a significant threat to India’s small retail ecosystem,” he added.