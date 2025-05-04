MedTech multinationals bet big on India, eyeing global hub status

Several multinational medical devices makers are focusing on deepening their presence in India by expanding their local manufacturing footprint as well as research capabilities — a move that could catapult India into a strategic hub for the global medical technology industry.

ALSO READ: India's medtech industry goes local to develop high-end equipment Companies such as Siemens Healthineers and Philips are expanding their footprint in India, signalling a broader shift from India being only a sales destination to becoming a global production and innovation base.

Siemens Healthineers, one of the approved applicants under the Indian government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for medical devices, is investing ₹91.9 crore to locally manufacture Computed Tomography (CT) and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) systems at its Bengaluru facility. The company is also constructing a new integrated campus in the city with an investment of €200 million (around ₹1,910 crore), which will become its largest global site by built-up area. The campus will house R&D, manufacturing, an innovation hub and the India headquarters.

Hariharan Subramanian, Managing Director of Siemens Healthcare, affirmed the company’s bullish outlook on India, stating, “We believe in India's growth story and have an ambitious yet focused vision for its future. Our goal is to deliver sustainable and scalable healthcare solutions that will transform access to healthcare across the country.” He highlighted the success of their ‘Make in India’ initiative, noting that their mobile C-arm Cios Fit — a type of angiography X-ray system used for diagnostic imaging and minimally invasive surgeries — is entirely conceptualised, designed and manufactured in India, and exported to over 64 countries. Siemens has further expanded its local manufacturing with the introduction of Multix Impact E Digital Radiography X-ray systems in Bengaluru and has also received approval to manufacture RT-PCR kits for mpox detection at its Vadodara site.

ALSO READ: MedTech industry divided over move to stop imports of refurbished devices Meanwhile, Philips Healthcare is also ramping up its ‘Make in India’ efforts. In recent years, the company has cumulatively invested approximately ₹750 crore. It recently announced that an investment of ₹350 crore will go towards the construction of a new R&D facility to consolidate its Healthcare Innovation Center (HIC) in Pune. The new 300,000 sq. ft. research and development facility will house around 1,900 employees and develop imaging and image-guided therapy technologies for global markets. The Pune centre is already a global hub for Mobile Surgery, exporting equipment to over 100 countries, including the locally manufactured Zenition series of mobile C-arms.

This builds on Philips’ existing campus in Bengaluru, where the company has invested ₹400 crore to establish its largest innovation hub focused on AI-led healthcare solutions. This campus can accommodate over 5,000 professionals in a 650,000 sq. ft. facility and includes over 36 labs — both Big Iron labs and soft labs. It has evolved to be the largest innovation hub for the company globally. Philips has also launched the ‘Make in India’ Affiniti Ultrasound machines, catering specifically to the local market while also driving localisation within its supply chain. This wave of investment is underpinned by a confluence of cost advantages, policy incentives such as the PLI scheme, access to engineering talent and rising domestic demand. “It’s a perfect storm of opportunity,” said Vivek Tandon, Vice-President at consulting firm Primus Partners. “India offers a unique mix of cost arbitrage, a large STEM talent pool and stable policy support. That’s why global medtech firms are embedding India into their core value chains.”

Tandon added that India is no longer just a site for low-cost manufacturing or support functions. “We’re seeing Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and innovation hubs in India lead product design, clinical research, AI in diagnostics and cybersecurity for healthcare systems globally,” he noted. Companies such as Medtronic, Boston Scientific, GE HealthCare and Stryker have also set up or expanded engineering and R&D operations in cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad. However, challenges remain. Despite this momentum, the localisation of India’s medtech supply chain still lags behind sectors such as automotive or smartphones. “High-end modalities like MRI and CT still rely on imported critical components such as superconducting magnets or precision sensors,” said Tandon. “While Indian firms are gaining traction in support components, full value capture will require a stronger local vendor ecosystem.”

The government is aware of these gaps. Newer initiatives such as MedTech Parks, the National Medical Device Policy and the MedTech Mitra platform are aimed at addressing regulatory clarity, supply chain clustering and startup mentoring. “India’s medtech sector is at an inflection point,” said Pavan Choudary, Chairman of the Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI). “The global supply chain realignment away from China is India’s big opportunity — and we’re seeing that play out now.” Choudary also pointed to cross-sector tailwinds. “Adjacent high-precision sectors like defence and pharma are converging with medtech, exemplified by Paras Defence’s recent foray into MRI production,” he said.