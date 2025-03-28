Brigade Group inks pact for Rs 300 cr luxury housing project in Mysuru

Realtor Brigade Group has announced that it has inked a joint development agreement (JDA) for a luxury residential project on Bogadi Road, near the proposed Outer Ring Road in Mysuru. The gross development value (GDV) is Rs 300 crore.

The land parcel spans 5 acres and 12 guntas. The project will offer 0.45 million square feet of planned residential space. It will feature 75 per cent luxury 2 and 3 BHK apartments and 25 per cent senior living spaces, complemented by state-of-the-art amenities and a curated clubhouse. It is located 4.5 km from Brigade’s landmark Brigade Palmgrove villa project.

Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Group, said, “This land deal is a significant milestone in our efforts to expand our footprint in Mysuru. As part of Brigade Group's long-term strategy, we aim to bring thoughtfully designed residential spaces to key markets like Mysuru, and nurture vibrant communities that symbolise quality, innovation, and holistic living.”

Earlier this week, Brigade Group acquired a land parcel of about 4.4 acres in Whitefield, East Bengaluru. The company will develop a premium residential project with a total development potential of 0.6 million square feet and a gross development value of approximately Rs 950 crore.

In January, the realtor signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Technopark to develop a World Trade Center (WTC) and business hotel in Thiruvananthapuram, spanning 1.5 million square feet. The project will attract information technology multinational companies (IT MNCs), create ‘Grade A’ office space, and generate over 10,000 jobs. Brigade is also expanding WTC Kochi, investing Rs 1,500 crore in Kerala.