NCLAT upholds CCI ruling against Google, cuts penalty to Rs 216 crore

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday partially upheld the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) ruling against Google for misuse of its dominant position related to Play Store policies.

The penalty imposed on Google was cut down from Rs 936.44 crore to Rs 216 crore.

"The appellant (Google), having deposited 10 per cent of the penalty in the present appeal, the rest of the amount of penalty shall be deposited by the appellant within 30 days from today's date," the order said.

NCLAT, in its order, upheld that Google shall allow and not restrict app developers from using any third-party billing/payment processing services, either for in-app purchases or for purchasing apps; shall not impose any anti-steering provisions on app developers and shall not restrict them from communicating with their users to promote their apps and offerings; shall not restrict end users, in any manner, from accessing and using within apps the features and services offered by app developers; and shall not discriminate against other apps facilitating payment through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India vis-à-vis its own UPI app.

Meanwhile, NCLAT overruled the directive that Google shall set out a clear and transparent policy on data collected on its platform, the use of such data by the platform, and the potential and actual sharing of such data with app developers or other entities, including related entities. It also set aside the directive stating that competitively relevant transaction/consumer data of apps generated and acquired through Google Play’s billing system (GPBS) shall not be leveraged by Google to further its competitive advantage.

Additionally, NCLAT overruled the CCI’s direction requiring Google to provide app developers access to data generated through their concerned apps, subject to adequate safeguards; not to impose any condition (including price-related conditions) on app developers that is unfair, unreasonable, discriminatory or disproportionate to the services provided; and to ensure complete transparency in communicating to app developers the services provided and corresponding fee charged. Google was also directed to publish its payment policy and fee criteria in an unambiguous manner.

Google had approached the NCLAT seeking a stay on the CCI’s October 25, 2022, order that imposed a fine of Rs 936.44 crore on it and asked the company to cease and desist from abusive practices in the Play Store.

Also Read

The case pertains to a Google Play Store policy that requires all app developers to use only Google Play’s billing system (GPBS) to charge customers. GPBS was used not only for receiving payments from apps but also for in-app purchases.

After Google started charging a 30 per cent commission in 2020 for Play Store transactions, some app developers filed a complaint with the CCI, prompting action.

The appellate tribunal, on January 11, 2023, did not grant relief to Google and posted the matter for April. Google had then approached the Supreme Court against the NCLAT order but later withdrew its case.