Businesses gasp as Delhi's bad air chokes demand; air purifiers sales rise

The rising level of pollution in Delhi and surrounding areas has started affecting businesses in the national capital, with fewer people choosing to visit markets, malls and restaurants. As Air Quality Index (AQI) saw a spike, sales in the city’s more prominent markets started slowing down around the November 16 weekend. “Weekends usually are good days for us, but we felt the impact of pollution this time, with sales dropping by as much as 25-30 per cent,” said Atul Bhargava, president of the New Delhi Traders Association. According to the latest Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, air quality in Delhi was in the ‘severe’ category on Tuesday, with an AQI of 460 at 4 pm, marginally better than the 494 recorded the previous day. According to CPCB, an AQI of over 400 affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing health conditions.

Air quality in the surrounding cities of Ghaziabad (AQI 434) and Gurugram (AQI 402) was also in the severe category on Tuesday, while it was ‘very poor’ in Noida (AQI 370), Greater Noida (AQI 372), and Faridabad (AQI 320).

Shoppers’ pause

At the upscale Khan Market in Lutyens Delhi, sales have dropped by a whopping 60 per cent in the past 20 days, according to Sanjiv Mehra, president of the Khan Market Traders’ Association. Even cafes and restaurants in the market are seeing muted business, said Mehra.

Despite November being an auspicious month for weddings, sales at the city’s famous South Extension market, a favourite destination for wedding shopping, have also dropped by almost 50 per cent since last weekend.

It is not just the city’s open-air markets. Malls are also seeing a significant drop in footfall. “People are choosing to stay indoors, which is impacting the overall demand sentiment. While we have HEPA filters installed inside our malls, stepping out (of home) is a challenge for many. We have seen a decline of up to 5 per cent in footfall at some of our locations, such as DLF Commons in Saket,” said Pushpa Bector, senior executive director and business head, DLF Retail.

Diners lose appetite

Open-air restaurants across the city are also going empty. “We usually see an uptick during the winter months as people like to bask in the sunlight. However, given the terrible air quality, they are choosing to stay home. Sales at our open-air restaurants are down by more than 20 per cent, while mall outlets are seeing a 15 per cent fall,” said Zorawar Kalra, founder, Massive Restaurants, which operates brands like Farzi Café, Bo Tai and Swan in the city. “We are in the process of fitting all our restaurants with industry-grade HEPA filters,” he added.

While Kalra said there had been only a marginal uptick of 5 per cent even in delivery, Sagar Daryani, president of the National Restaurant Association of India, said that could be due to a fall in the availability of riders.

Daryani, who owns the QSR chain Wow! Momo, added: “We have seen a drop of 25 per cent in sales as people are not venturing out. Schools have moved online, and many offices have also mandated work from home. Together, these have led to a decline in orders.”

Air purifiers in high demand

The worsening pollution level, meanwhile, has led to a jump in air purifier sales. “We have seen 60 per cent sales growth since last week, but it is all AQI-dependent. People are gravitating towards brands like Dyson, Philips, and Eureka Forbes,” said Nilesh Gupta, director, Vijay Sales.

Pooja Baid, chief marketing officer, Versuni India (formerly Philips Domestic Appliances), said: “The air purifier market is witnessing significant growth this season, with Tier-II and -III markets becoming important growth hubs. While Delhi-NCR continues to record hazardous AQI levels, states like Maharashtra, Bihar, Odisha, and Rajasthan are also emerging as new pollution hotspots.” Consumers are increasingly opting for advanced models featuring HEPA filters, activated carbon layers, and real-time AQI displays, she added.

HEAVY BREATHING AQI as at4 pm on November 19 Delhi: 460 ‘severe’ Ghaziabad: 434 ‘severe’ Gurugram: 402 ‘severe’ Greater Noida: 372 ‘very poor’

Noida: 370 ‘very poor’

Faridabad: 320 ‘very poor’

Source: CPCB