Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 launches in India with dual function: Details

Dyson has launched its new Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 in India. The UK-based technology company states that this model is an all-in-one device, providing heating, cooling, and air purification functionalities. Equipped with Dyson’s core filtration and airflow technologies, the Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 senses, captures, and distributes air based on the room's specific needs.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1: Price and availability

Priced at Rs 56,900, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 is available in two colour variants: Black/Nickel and White/White. It can be purchased through Dyson India’s official website and at Dyson Demo stores.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1: Key features

Dyson notes that the Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 comes with an intelligent sensor that detects particle pollution, including dust and pollen (PM2.5, PM10), and displays real-time data on its LCD screen. For purification, it uses Dyson’s core filtration technology with sealed HEPA filters, capable of capturing up to 99.95 per cent of particles as small as 0.1 microns. The air purifier is also equipped with Dyson’s Air Multiplier technology, delivering over 290 litres per second of airflow.

The device includes a Night mode that operates at quieter settings and dims the LCD screen. It also features a sleep timer with options to turn off the purifier after intervals of 1, 2, 4, or 8 hours.

In addition to air purification, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 provides thermal control, warming the room in winter and cooling it in summer.