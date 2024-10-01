Hong Kobased electronics maker Secure Connection has launched a new range of Honeywell-branded air purifiers in India. The company stated that both the Air Touch V1 and Air Touch V5 air purifiers come with advanced filtration systems and boast user-friendly functions such as filter change indicators and reset buttons. The company claims a filter life of up to 9,000 hours, or one year, for both air purifiers and is also offering a two-year warranty.

Honeywell Air Touch V1 and V5: Price and availability

Honeywell Air Touch V1: Rs 9,999

Honeywell Air Touch V5: Rs 22,999 Both air purifiers are now available on the e-commerce platform Amazon at discounted prices. The Air Touch V1 is available for Rs 4,987, while the Air Touch V5 is available for Rs 9,699.

Honeywell Air Touch V1: Details

The Honeywell Air Touch V1 air purifier is designed for efficient air purification in compact spaces such as bedrooms, said Secure Connection. It offers a clean air delivery rate (CADR) of up to 152 cubic metres per hour and can cover areas up to 235 square feet.

It features a three-stage filtration system with 3-in-1 compound filters, including a pre-filter, H13 HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter. According to the company, this filtration system ensures the removal of airborne pollutants, allergens, and odours. Additionally, the air purifier operates silently, with an operating noise level of 29dB at low speed, ensuring comfort.

Honeywell Air Touch V5: Details

The Air Touch V5 air purifier is designed for larger spaces. Despite its large coverage of up to 589 square feet, the Honeywell Air Touch V5 features a design that occupies less surface area. It offers a higher clean air delivery rate (CADR) of up to 380 cubic metres per hour.

The company claims that it purifies the environment every 12 minutes using a four-stage filtration mechanism, which includes a pre-filter, Nano-Silver Anti-Bacterial Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, and activated carbon filter. The Air Touch V5 also comes with additional features such as a real-time PM2.5 level display indicator, a touch control panel, child lock, Wi-Fi capability, and Amazon Alexa integration. The air purifier operates at a volume level of 22dB at low speed and includes a sleep mode that offers multiple timer settings.