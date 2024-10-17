Versuni, formerly known as Philips Domestic Appliances, has launched its new range of air purifiers in India. The new Philips Air Purifier range includes the 3200, 4200 Pro, 900 Mini, and 900 Mini Wi-Fi models. The company stated that these air purifiers blend power and efficiency with modern aesthetics to meet various user requirements while maintaining a quiet and clean environment.

Philips Air Purifier range: Price and availability Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Philips Air Purifier 3200: Rs 22,995

Philips Air Purifier 4200 Pro: Rs 27,995

Philips Air Purifier 900 Mini: Rs 9,995

Philips Air Purifier 900 Mini Wi-Fi: Rs 11,995 The new Philips Air Purifiers are available for purchase on the official Philips Domestic Appliances website and across major offline and online channels.

Philips Air Purifier range: Details

The new air purifier range features 360-degree open structure design, featuring a double fan technology that the company said improves air purification efficiency. Versuni said the new range of Philips air purifiers, except the pro model, is equipped with a three-layer filtration system that captures up to 99.97 per cent of particles as small as 0.003 microns. In the pro mode, there is a four-layer filtration system with twice the carbon filters compared to one in non-pro models.

The company stated that the fans within the air purifiers feature a SilentWings blade design, inspired by the wings of an owl. This design operates at maximum power with 50 per cent less noise than standard designs.

These air purifiers can be controlled remotely through the Air+ smartphone app and also feature a ring light that doubles as ambient lighting.

Philips Air Purifier 3200

Compact size

Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 520 cmh

30 per cent quieter than its predecessor

Three-layer HEPA NanoProtect purification

Supports connection with the Air+ companion app

Philips Air Purifier 4200 Pro

Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 600 cmh

30 per cent quieter than its predecessor

Four-layer filtration, including a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect, and a double active carbon layer

Supports connection with the Air+ companion app

Philips Air Purifier 900 Mini and Mini Wi-Fi