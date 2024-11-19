Hospitals report 40-50% rise in OPD visits, admissions amid pollution surge

Hospitals are witnessing a 40 to 50 per cent increase in patient visits due to respiratory illnesses, including symptoms of bronchitis and breathlessness, as major cities record a severe rise in air pollution levels over the last 20 days.

Commenting on this trend, Mayank Saxena, additional director, pulmonology, Fortis Hospital, Noida, said he has seen nearly a 50 per cent increase in outpatient department (OPD) visits and admissions compared to previous months.

“The reason for this can be attributed to AQI reaching dangerous levels in the last 15 to 20 days,” he added.

Several north Indian cities on Tuesday recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeding 350, which is considered very poor, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data updated till 4 pm.

Delhi recorded an AQI of 460, while adjoining cities such as Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Noida also crossed 350—a level of air quality whose prolonged exposure can lead to respiratory illness.

“On Tuesday, I saw around 21 patients till 3 pm, while my average OPD used to be around 9 to 10 patients. This is a 50 per cent increase,” said Kuldeep Kumar Grover, consultant, pulmonology at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram.

The majority of patients reporting to OPDs include those with no history of respiratory illness but who are currently experiencing persistent cough, throat irritation, and nasal discharge.

“Some patients are also showing symptoms of choking, breathlessness, and wheezing, which are indicative of acute bronchitis. These cases may require admission and aggressive treatment, including nebulisation and intravenous (IV) antibiotics,” Saxena said.

Government hospitals in the capital are also seeing a surge in pulmonology OPD visits, with Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital’s special pollution OPD recording increased footfalls.

“We are seeing rising footfall every week, with patients complaining of watery eyes, itching, chest tightness, and bronchitis,” said an on-duty doctor.

While the impact of pollution is not limited to specific age groups, individuals with comorbidities like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are considered more vulnerable to pollution-related illnesses.

Speaking on this, Arjun Khanna, head of pulmonary medicine at Faridabad’s Amrita Hospital, said asthma and COPD patients are experiencing acute exacerbations more frequently, with pollution serving as a major trigger for these episodes.

“Many of these patients arrive at emergency departments in distress, struggling to breathe and requiring immediate medical intervention,” he added.

On Tuesday, Mumbai also entered the dangerous category, with its AQI crossing 120 for the first time this season.

According to Salil Bendre, director (pulmonology), Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai, patient footfalls in the city have increased by 20 per cent.

“There has been a 10 per cent increase in admissions due to respiratory illness, with persistent cough requiring IV medicines and nebulisation,” he added.

Apart from respiratory issues, patients are also presenting with migraines, headaches, and eye and skin problems.

“Patients are complaining about ear-related issues such as ear pain, inflammation, and swelling, which are more common during the colder months,” said Samir Garde, director, department of pulmonology and lung transplant at Parel’s Gleneagles Hospitals.

Saxena added that the entry of any pollutant into the human body can cause infections in the nostrils, eyes, mouth, and skin. “We are also seeing cases with burning sensations in the eyes, watering of eyes, nasal discharge, skin irritation, sore throat, coughing, and breathlessness,” he said.