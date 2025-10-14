Home / Industry / News / Buyer confidence rebounds in India's housing market: Magicbricks report

Buyer confidence rebounds in India's housing market: Magicbricks report

The rebound reflects improved homebuyer confidence despite high property prices and lending rates

real estate
Aman Sahu New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 7:25 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s housing market is showing signs of recovery, with the Housing Sentiment Index (HSI) climbing to 142 in the July–September 2025 (JAS) quarter, according to a report by Magicbricks. The index had dropped from 156 to 138 in the previous round. The rebound reflects improved homebuyer confidence despite high property prices and lending rates.
 
Chennai tops, Noida/Greater Noida and Kolkata follow 
Chennai topped the city rankings, followed by Noida/Greater Noida and Kolkata. The report noted that affordable and emerging markets are outperforming traditional luxury hubs, driven by infrastructure upgrades, commercial expansion, and new project launches. As a result, demand is rising in metro outskirts, where buyers are seeking better value for money.
 
The mid-market segment, priced between ₹1 crore and ₹1.5 crore, recorded the highest sentiment score of 149. Around 39 per cent of respondents preferred homes priced between ₹20 lakh and ₹75 lakh, while another 39 per cent looked at options in the ₹75 lakh–₹1.5 crore range, making the mid-segment the largest demand group.
 
Builder floors popular choice 
Buyer preferences are also shifting in terms of property type. Builder floors have overtaken plots as the most popular choice due to flexible layouts and faster delivery schedules. Semi-furnished units and compact homes between 500 and 1,000 sq. ft. remain most preferred, suggesting a tilt towards practical and efficient living spaces.
 
Millennials and Gen Y continue to drive demand, while Gen Z and Baby Boomers showed stable sentiment levels. The report said professionals with stable jobs displayed stronger optimism, and those in the ₹10 lakh–₹30 lakh annual income bracket showed the highest confidence, boosted by rising incomes and a fear of missing out on property appreciation.
 
Real estate — rewarding long-term asset 
“The rebound in housing sentiment underlines the resilience of India’s real estate market,” said Sudhir Pai, chief executive officer (CEO) of Magicbricks. “With prices and interest rates stabilising, buyers are looking at real estate as a safe and rewarding long-term asset. The growing strength of the mid-segment and the rise of new growth hubs across cities are particularly encouraging.”
 
According to the report, India’s housing market remains in a phase of steady transition. With stable prices and most buyers expecting property values to rise 6–10 per cent over the coming year, real estate continues to strengthen its position as a key avenue for long-term wealth creation and financial security.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Office clusters, corporate travel to drive next growth for hotel firms

Centre reclassifies limestone as major mineral amid rising industrial use

FHRAI urges FM Sitharaman to restore ITC, delink F&B GST from room tariffs

Smartphone makers may pay over ₹3 trillion in taxes by end of PLI

Indian textile exporters turn to EU, offer discounts amid high US tariffs

Topics :Real Estate Real estate firmsHousing market

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story