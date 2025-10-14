Centre reclassifies limestone as major mineral amid rising industrial use

The mines ministry on Tuesday announced that it has reclassified limestone as a major mineral, effective October 10, 2025, following recommendations from an inter-ministerial committee constituted by NITI Aayog last year.

Limestone was so far listed as a minor mineral in the Minor Mineral Concession Rules, which are state-level regulations that govern how such minerals are extracted. The mineral will now fall under the provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, bringing it under central oversight.

The inter-ministerial committee had highlighted that limestone is widely available in many parts of the country, and its predominant usage had shifted to large-scale industries like cement, chemicals, fertilisers, smelters, and sugar manufacturing.

The committee’s report, submitted in November 2024, recommended that limestone may be treated as a major mineral, and all minor mineral leases of limestone may be converted into major mineral leases. Major minerals include coal, lignite, petroleum & natural gas, etc., which are of national significance, and are governed under central laws. Minor minerals, on the other hand, include marble, slate, shale, etc., which are locally used and are governed under respective state laws. Under the new directive, all existing limestone mining leases that were granted as minor mineral leases need to register with the Indian Bureau of Mines by March 31, 2026. Until then, they will continue to pay royalty to their respective state governments at existing rates.