Home / Industry / News / Centre reclassifies limestone as major mineral amid rising industrial use

Centre reclassifies limestone as major mineral amid rising industrial use

The move, effective October 10, 2025, follows NITI Aayog's panel advice and brings limestone under central regulation as its use grows in large industries

Rare earth minerals
The committee’s report, submitted in November 2024, recommended that limestone be treated as a major mineral and that all existing minor mineral leases of limestone be converted into major mineral leases. | File Image
Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 6:59 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The mines ministry on Tuesday announced that it has reclassified limestone as a major mineral, effective October 10, 2025, following recommendations from an inter-ministerial committee constituted by NITI Aayog last year.
 
Limestone was so far listed as a minor mineral in the Minor Mineral Concession Rules, which are state-level regulations that govern how such minerals are extracted. The mineral will now fall under the provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, bringing it under central oversight.
 
The inter-ministerial committee had highlighted that limestone is widely available in many parts of the country, and its predominant usage had shifted to large-scale industries like cement, chemicals, fertilisers, smelters, and sugar manufacturing.
 
The committee’s report, submitted in November 2024, recommended that limestone may be treated as a major mineral, and all minor mineral leases of limestone may be converted into major mineral leases.
 
Major minerals include coal, lignite, petroleum & natural gas, etc., which are of national significance, and are governed under central laws. Minor minerals, on the other hand, include marble, slate, shale, etc., which are locally used and are governed under respective state laws.
 
Under the new directive, all existing limestone mining leases that were granted as minor mineral leases need to register with the Indian Bureau of Mines by March 31, 2026. Until then, they will continue to pay royalty to their respective state governments at existing rates.
 
Mining plans approved by state governments will be valid until March 31, 2027, or until their expiry, whichever is earlier. To continue mining beyond this date, lessees must submit fresh mining plans to the Indian Bureau of Mines for approval.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FHRAI urges FM Sitharaman to restore ITC, delink F&B GST from room tariffs

Premium

Office clusters, corporate travel to drive next growth for hotel firms

Smartphone makers may pay over ₹3 trillion in taxes by end of PLI

Indian textile exporters turn to EU, offer discounts amid high US tariffs

Premium

₹6.4 trillion master plan targets 65 Gw power from Brahmaputra waters

Topics :central governmentmineral sectorStrategic minerals

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story