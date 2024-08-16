Cabinet approved infra projects worth nearly Rs 2 trn since June: Vaishnaw

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved five infrastructure projects to boost connectivity within cities through metro rail in Karnataka and assembly poll-bound Maharashtra and improving air connectivity to Bihar and north West Bengal. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the government has approved infrastructure projects worth nearly Rs 2 trillion since assuming office in June, making it clear that its priority was to generate jobs and boost connectivity to further economic growth. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Union Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, approved metro rail projects in Bengaluru in Karnataka, and Thane and Pune in Maharashtra, where assembly elections are due later this year.

"It is our constant endeavour to ensure Maharashtra gets modern infrastructure," Modi said in a post on X, sharing details of the Cabinet decisions taken on Friday.

The Phase-3 of the Bangalore Metro, comprising two corridors JP Nagar to Kempapura and Hoshahalli to Kadabagere will be completed at a cost of Rs 15,611 crore.

The Thane Integral Ring Metro, to be built at a cost of Rs 12,200 crore, will provide connectivity to the residential and industrial areas of the city with interchanges provided for the Mumbai Metro rail lines 4 and 5.

The Pune Metro, which will be extended from Swargate to Katraj at a cost of Rs 2,954.5 crore, will provide underground connectivity to Market Yard, commercial and residential areas at Padmavati and Katraj, which has residential areas, a university campus and a zoological park.

The Cabinet also approved airport projects at Bagdogra in West Bengal and Bihta in Bihar at an estimated total cost of Rs 2,962 crore.

Vaishnaw said a new civil enclave at Bagdogra airport has been approved at an estimated cost of Rs 1,549 crore.

The project includes the construction of an apron capable of accommodating 10 parking bays suitable for A-321-type aircraft.

A new civil enclave at Bihta in Bihar will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 1,413 crore.

The project includes the construction of an apron capable of accommodating 10 parking bays suitable for A-321/B-737-800/A-320 type aircraft.

Earlier, the Union Cabinet had approved development of the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport at Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi at a cost of Rs 2,869 crore, eight new railway line projects at a cost of Rs 24,657 crore, eight national high-speed road corridor projects worth Rs 50,655 crore and an all weather major port at Vadhavan in Maharashtra at a cost of Rs 76,200 crores.