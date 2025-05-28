Home / Industry / News / Cabinet okays ₹7,052 cr infra projects in Andhra, MP and Maharashtra

Cabinet okays ₹7,052 cr infra projects in Andhra, MP and Maharashtra

Centre clears highway and rail projects including Badvel-Nellore corridor and multitracking lines in MP and Maharashtra aimed at boosting logistics and connectivity

Budget: Railway capex stays flat; revenue receipts set to cross Rs 3 trn
The two projects, covering four districts across Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, will add approximately 176 km to the existing Indian Railways network. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 7:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved multiple infrastructure projects across national highways and railways, with a total cost of around Rs 7,052 crore.
 
These include the construction of a four-lane Badvel–Nellore corridor with a length of 108.134 km at a cost of Rs 3,653.10 crore in Andhra Pradesh, and railway multitracking projects in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra costing Rs 3,399 crore.
 
“The approved Badvel–Nellore corridor will provide connectivity to important nodes in the three industrial corridors of Andhra Pradesh, i.e., Kopparthy Node on the Visakhapatnam–Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC), Orvakal Node on the Hyderabad–Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (HBIC), and Krishnapatnam Node on the Chennai–Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC). This will have a positive impact on the Logistic Performance Index (LPI) of the country,” a Cabinet statement said.
 
The proposed corridor will reduce the travel distance to Krishnapatnam Port by 33.9 km—from 142 km to 108.13 km—compared to the existing Badvel–Nellore road. This will reduce travel time by an hour and lead to significant savings in fuel consumption, thereby lowering the carbon footprint and vehicle operating cost (VOC).
 
The project will be built under the public–private partnership (PPP) mode. 

Also Read

Cabinet clears ₹3,706 cr HCL-Foxconn chip assembly unit at Jewar

Cabinet clears revamped SHAKTI policy for coal allocation to power firms

Caste census will be incorporated into the national census: Union Cabinet

Union Cabinet to meet tomorrow for the first time since Pahalgam attack

Premium

Govt hopes to add another 15K GPUs in second round of IndiaAI mission

 
Additionally, the Cabinet approved two railway projects: the Ratlam–Nagda third and fourth lines, and the Wardha–Balharshah fourth line, which are scheduled for completion by 2029–30.
 
The two projects, covering four districts across Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, will add approximately 176 km to the existing Indian Railways network. “The proposed multitracking projects will enhance connectivity to around 784 villages with a combined population of about 1.97 million,” the Cabinet said.
 
It added that these are essential routes for transporting commodities such as coal, cement, clinker, gypsum, fly ash, containers, agricultural produce, and petroleum products. The capacity augmentation is expected to enable an additional freight traffic volume of 18.40 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt to operationalise Rs 1-trillion innovation fund in next 3 months

Govt tells e-commerce firms to audit dark patterns, submit yearly reports

Construction equipment industry may see double-digit growth in FY26: ICEMA

Microsoft-Yotta partner to bring Azure AI to Shakti Cloud for IndiaAI

Power demand to increase by 6-6.5% over next five years, says ICRA

Topics :Union Cabinetinfrastructure projectsRailway BudgetIndian Railways

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story