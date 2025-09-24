Cabinet clears ₹69,725 cr package to boost shipbuilding, maritime sector

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday announced a major infrastructure boost for India’s maritime sector with a Rs 69,725 crore package aimed at building indigenous shipping and shipbuilding capabilities.

Following up on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget announcements in February, the Cabinet approved a set of maritime reforms to revitalise India’s shipbuilding ecosystem. These include a Rs 24,736 crore revamped Shipbuilding Finance Assistance Scheme (SBFAS), a Rs 25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund (MDF) and a Rs 19,989 crore shipbuilding cluster development programme.

“The package introduces a four-pillar approach designed to strengthen domestic capacity, improve long-term financing, promote greenfield and brownfield shipyard development, enhance technical capabilities and skilling, and implement legal, taxation and policy reforms to create robust maritime infrastructure,” Union I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The decade-long schemes are expected to generate Rs 4.5 trillion in investment and produce over 2,500 vessels, Vaishnaw added. Under the package, the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Scheme will be extended until March 31, 2036, with a total corpus of Rs 24,736 crore. The scheme includes a Shipbreaking Credit Note with an allocation of Rs 4,001 crore. A National Shipbuilding Mission will also be established to oversee implementation. The earlier shipbuilding assistance programme saw limited uptake. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has now standardised benefits to attract more shipyards. Vessels valued below Rs 100 crore will be eligible for 15 per cent assistance, while those above that will receive 20 per cent. Special, green, hybrid and specialised vessels will attract 25 per cent assistance.

The vessel credit note scheme is modelled on the Centre’s vehicle scrappage programme for automobiles. It will allow shipowners to avail credit worth 40 per cent of a vessel’s scrap value when dismantled at an Indian yard, which can then be reimbursed against the cost of constructing a new vessel in an Indian shipyard. The Cabinet also approved the Maritime Development Fund (MDF) with a Rs 25,000 crore corpus to provide long-term financing. This includes a Rs 20,000 crore Maritime Investment Fund with 49 per cent government participation and a Rs 5,000 crore Interest Incentivisation Fund to reduce borrowing costs and improve project bankability.

The MDF will address financing gaps in maritime projects, including those under the blue economy, with institutions such as NaBFID and IIFCL likely to manage the fund. Furthermore, the Shipbuilding Development Scheme (SbDS), with an outlay of Rs 19,989 crore, aims to expand domestic shipbuilding capacity to 4.5 million gross tonnage annually. It will support mega shipbuilding clusters, infrastructure expansion, establish the India Ship Technology Centre under the Indian Maritime University and provide risk coverage, including insurance for projects. The scheme includes Rs 9,930 crore for greenfield clusters and Rs 8,261 crore for brownfield expansions. It also earmarks Rs 1,443 crore for risk coverage to protect shipbuilders from buyer defaults, and Rs 305 crore for capability development initiatives.