SME Chamber of India urges credit reforms, permanent RBI advisory body

The Small & Medium Business Development Chamber of India (SME Chamber of India) has called for urgent reforms to improve credit access for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), recommending easier and more affordable loans, waiver of processing fees, uniform application formats across banks, and greater interaction between senior bank officials and entrepreneurs.

It has also appealed for the creation of a permanent Standing Advisory Committee under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to regularly review and resolve the sector’s financial challenges.