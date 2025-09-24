Freshworks' Mathrubootham invests in Startup Singam and Rocket platform

Within weeks of announcing his exit as executive chairman of global SaaS company Freshworks, founder Girish Mathrubootham appears to be on an investment spree. On Wednesday, he invested in Baanhem Ventures, which created Tamil Nadu’s first mainstream startup reality show Startup Singam.

This is the second investment by Mathrubootham or his new venture in the past two days after he announced his decision to step down as chairman of Freshworks earlier this month, effective December 1, to focus on Together Fund, a venture fund he co-founded. On Tuesday, Rocket, the AI-powered app-building platform that transforms natural language into production-ready applications, announced a $15 million seed funding round led by Salesforce Ventures and Accel, with participation from Together Fund.

Startup Singam created an unprecedented wave in Tamil Nadu’s entrepreneurial landscape by offering funding commitments of over Rs 140 crore for 110 companies across two seasons. Mathrubootham’s investment is part of the second funding round by Baanhem, alongside investors such as Gopal Srinivasan, chairman and managing director, TVS Capital Funds; Mithun Sacheti, founder, CaratLane; K Mahalingam, partner, TSM Group of Companies; and Mohan Karuppiah, co-founder and chief executive officer, IppoPay. Kumar Vembu, co-founder, Zoho Corporation, and founder, GoFrugal Technologies, is already a shareholder and chief mentor of Baanhem. “Tamil Nadu’s entrepreneurial potential is vast, spanning vibrant urban hubs to burgeoning rural communities. Partnering with Baanhem Ventures and Startup Singam enables me to contribute to nurturing the next generation of startups by providing mentorship, networks and resources to fuel India’s innovation and growth story,” said Mathrubootham.

The show has redefined how early-stage founders connect with investors, mentors and markets. Founded by Hemachandran L and Balachandar R, Baanhem Ventures combines investment, mentorship and storytelling to create a launchpad for entrepreneurs. “This is a transformative moment for Baanhem Ventures and Tamil Nadu’s startup ecosystem. The guidance and support of visionary leaders will accelerate our mission of enabling startups not only with investment but also governance, mentorship and networks through the Startup Singam platform,” the founders said. During its first season, 35 startups secured over Rs 40 crore in funding commitments, with 15 already receiving Rs 13 crore. In Season 2, the show raised Rs 100 crore in fresh investor commitments for 75 startups selected from more than 2,000 nationwide applications.

Meanwhile, Rocket, the other startup supported by Mathrubootham’s Together Fund, is tackling the complexity of application building in the AI era. While most AI tools generate only code snippets or static mockups, Rocket enables users to move from idea to fully functional, multi-page, production-ready applications in minutes. From dashboards to internal tools to consumer apps, the platform delivers solutions that can be launched, scaled and integrated seamlessly. Since launch, the Surat-based startup has reported more than 400,000 users across 180 countries, with the US leading early adoption. Together Fund is focusing on early-stage AI startups, typically writing initial cheques of $1–$10 million at seed and Series A stages. It says it makes only 8–10 investments annually to ensure meaningful support for each portfolio company.