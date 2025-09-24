Home / Industry / News / Delphi World Money acquires stake, management control in Ebix Travels

Delphi World Money acquires stake, management control in Ebix Travels

Delphi World Money acquires equity stake and management control in Ebix Travels to expand beyond forex and build an integrated travel and financial services ecosystem

Equity MFs, Sebi, gold, silver, diversification, fund managers, mutual funds, investment strategy, asset allocation, comparison, precious metals
The move is expected to help Delphi World Money, which operates as a foreign exchange services company in the country, expand beyond its financial services business and transform into a comprehensive travel ecosystem. (Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty)
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 7:17 PM IST
Delphi World Money on Wednesday announced that it had acquired a substantial equity stake, along with management control, in Ebix Travels, an online travel services firm within the Ebix Group, according to a joint statement.
 
The companies did not share details of the share purchase or the deal size.
 
The move is expected to help Delphi World Money, which operates as a foreign exchange services company in the country, expand beyond its financial services business and transform into a comprehensive travel ecosystem. The company aims to integrate forex expertise with a broad spectrum of travel and tourism services, including airline ticketing, luxury experiences, curated holiday packages and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) services, the release added.
 
“Our aim is to deliver seamless, world-class offerings, from luxury travel and experiential journeys to corporate and institutional solutions, while creating meaningful value for travellers, aspiring youth, digital innovators and forward-looking investors,” said Vikas Garg, chairman, Ebix Group. “Delphi represents the convergence of travel, finance and technology, unlocking opportunities that shape the future and elevate experiences globally.” 
 
Additionally, Delphi World Money’s strategic roadmap includes strengthening its equity position in Ebix Travels through further investments and equity-linked instruments, pursuing seamless operational integration, driving growth through technology-enabled platforms, cross-selling financial and travel products and deepening customer engagement.
 
Delphi World Money further added that its regulatory and operational foundation will enable it to innovate with integrated, technology-driven solutions that redefine convenience in global travel.
 
“By orchestrating this comprehensive consolidation, Delphi is poised to lead an integrated travel and financial services powerhouse, echoing globally admired models that have redefined industries,” the joint release stated.

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

