Delphi World Money acquires stake, management control in Ebix Travels

Delphi World Money on Wednesday announced that it had acquired a substantial equity stake, along with management control, in Ebix Travels, an online travel services firm within the Ebix Group, according to a joint statement.

The companies did not share details of the share purchase or the deal size.

The move is expected to help Delphi World Money, which operates as a foreign exchange services company in the country, expand beyond its financial services business and transform into a comprehensive travel ecosystem. The company aims to integrate forex expertise with a broad spectrum of travel and tourism services, including airline ticketing, luxury experiences, curated holiday packages and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) services, the release added.

"Our aim is to deliver seamless, world-class offerings, from luxury travel and experiential journeys to corporate and institutional solutions, while creating meaningful value for travellers, aspiring youth, digital innovators and forward-looking investors," said Vikas Garg, chairman, Ebix Group. "Delphi represents the convergence of travel, finance and technology, unlocking opportunities that shape the future and elevate experiences globally." Additionally, Delphi World Money's strategic roadmap includes strengthening its equity position in Ebix Travels through further investments and equity-linked instruments, pursuing seamless operational integration, driving growth through technology-enabled platforms, cross-selling financial and travel products and deepening customer engagement.