Home / Industry / News / Capability, innovation hub mkt to nearly double to $117 bn by 2027: Report

Capability, innovation hub mkt to nearly double to $117 bn by 2027: Report

Units engaged in oursourced work of overseas clients are referred as CIHs (capabilities and innovation hubs).

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 2:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The market size of capability and innovation hubs in India is expected to nearly double to $ 117 billion by 2027 from $ 65 billion valued at present, according to a report.

Units engaged in oursourced work of overseas clients are referred as CIHs (capabilities and innovation hubs).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The domestic CIH market is on course to increase at a compounded annual growth rate of 16 per cent till 2027 and reach $ 117 billion from $ 65 billion now, consultancy firm BCG said in its report.

India leads CIH ecosystem globally with around 1,600 centres, followed by the Philippines, Malaysia, Poland, Brazil, Ireland, Mexico, Costa Rica, Romania, Morocco and the Czech Republic.

The report said that CIHs are poised to play a more integral role in the growth of enterprises as they expand their portfolio of services to include front-end customer business facing operations and capabilities in upcoming technologies.

Meanwhile, the report has projected the annual growth of global CIH spends at 10 per cent till 2027 to reach $ 715 billion from $ 475-515 billion at present. Of this, global in-sourced CIH spend, currently estimated at $ 275-295 billion, is expected to increase to $ 390-420 billion by 2027.

Though CIHs have tremendous benefits, an analysis of Fortune 500 companies shows about 45 per cent adoption across sectors, thereby restricting their competitive advantage in the market.

The BCG report is based on a survey conducted in October among 50 companies, half of them from India, and centre heads spanning multiple industries and geographies which primarily focused on five key themes including CIH value proposition, the setup of such centres, digitalization and advanced tech, talent management, and governance structure.

Also Read

President Biden hosts Costa Rican Prez Rodrigo Chaves at White House

Employers in India bullish globally on hiring in 2024 March qtr: Survey

India, Peru to resume FTA talks to promote commerce, investment: Official

Uber app glitch costs US couple $29,994 for a ride in Costa Rica

Maui wildfire survivors start returning to ruins, death toll likely to rise

Indian-American VC urges govt to reduce rules, regulations for startups

India shouldn't oppose consensus on 6GHz use at global talks: GSMA

Year of blockbusters set to end with record Box Office collection

Scindia discusses airfares, ways to improve airlines' on-time performance

Job cards of over 54.8 million MGNREGA workers deleted in 2022-23: Govt

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IndiaMexicoCosta Rica

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: Official

HPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attack

Security breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demand

Piyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet

Next Story