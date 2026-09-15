Propstack, CBRE partner to strengthen data-led real estate services

Propstack, a real estate data analytics firm, has signed a strategic enterprise agreement with real estate consultancy CBRE South Asia, under which the latter will integrate Propstack’s data and analytics platform across its India operations.

The move is aimed at enhancing market intelligence, investment analysis and client advisory capabilities, the companies said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

According to the companies, Propstack’s data infrastructure and predictive analytics will complement CBRE’s research, market expertise and client relationships in real estate advisory in India, supporting its teams across investment advisory, occupier advisory and client reporting.

“This partnership with CBRE validates our mission to democratize access to institutional-grade real estate intelligence,” said Raja Seetharaman, co-founder of Propstack. “CBRE's adoption of our platform across their enterprise underscores the critical demand for real-time, data-driven insights in commercial real estate. Together, we're setting a new standard for how the industry leverages data to drive strategic decisions,” he added.

The integration will be rolled out in phases across CBRE’s key service lines, starting this month. “Our clients make big real estate decisions, and they count on us for sharp, timely insights. Bringing Propstack's platform into our workflows will help our teams move faster and go deeper. It builds on the research and market intelligence CBRE is known for,” said Anshuman Magazine, chairman and chief executive officer — India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE. CBRE, a US-based international property consultancy headquartered in Dallas, was the first such firm to set up an office in India in 1994. It provides clients with a range of real estate solutions, including strategic consulting, valuations and appraisals, capital markets, leasing, global workplace solutions, property management and project management.