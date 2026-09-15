Entry-level engineers face hiring gap as firms seek experience: foundit

India’s engineering talent market is seeing a growing mismatch between candidate availability and hiring demand, with the gap most pronounced at the entry level.

Professionals with zero to three years of experience make up nearly 45 per cent of the active engineering candidate pool but account for only 28 per cent of job opportunities, according to foundit’s Engineers’ Day 2026 analysis.

The supply-demand equation changes considerably with experience. There are 9.5 candidates for every engineering job at the zero-to-three-year level, compared with roughly four to five candidates per job across all experience cohorts beyond three years.

Engineers with four to 10 years of experience account for 54 per cent of engineering jobs, despite representing about 42 per cent of the active candidate pool.

Overall, the August 2026 estimated snapshot shows 39.59 lakh active engineering candidates against 6.68 lakh jobs requiring an engineering background, translating to 5.9 candidates for every job. The aggregate ratio, however, varies significantly across engineering streams, from around 1.2 candidates per job in automobile/automotive engineering to 11.5 in electronics and instrumentation. “Engineering careers today are no longer defined by a single sector or traditional career path. As demand expands across technology, manufacturing, infrastructure, automotive, electronics and energy, engineers have a wider canvas to build their careers. The opportunity is to keep evolving with where industries are headed and apply their engineering foundation across emerging areas of demand,” said Tarun Sharma, CPTO, foundit.

Candidate availability is highest at the beginning of an engineering career and tightens considerably beyond three years of experience. While engineers with zero to three years of experience form the largest candidate pool, the candidate-to-job ratio more than halves by the 15-plus-years cohort, from 9.5 to 4.1. The four-to-10-year segment captures the majority of engineering demand, accounting for 54 per cent of jobs. Technology remains the largest single destination for engineers, but most engineering opportunities now lie outside it. IT, software and services, and global capability centres (GCCs) account for 33 per cent of engineering jobs, while the remaining 67 per cent span other industries.

Manufacturing and industrial companies are the second-largest destination, accounting for 15 per cent of opportunities, followed by construction, engineering and real estate at 13 per cent. Electronics and semiconductors, automotive and electric vehicles, and energy, power and renewables together account for another 26 per cent of opportunities. The overall availability of 5.9 candidates per engineering job also changes sharply by specialisation. Automobile/automotive engineering has just 1.2 candidates per job, followed by production/industrial engineering at 1.4 and chemical engineering at 2.9. Computer science/IT, despite being the largest individual engineering talent pool, is close to the overall market average, with 5.8 candidates per job. At the other end, electronics and communication/telecom and electronics and instrumentation have 10.9 and 11.5 candidates per opportunity, respectively.