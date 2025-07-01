Home / Industry / News / CCI approves GIC's move to acquire 2.14% stake in Groww ahead of IPO

GIC
GIC, through its affiliate, Viggo Investment Pte (GIC Investor), is acquiring a stake in Groww. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 9:08 PM IST
Fair trade regulator CCI on Tuesday cleared Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC's proposed acquisition of a 2.14 per cent stake in IPO-bound Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of investment tech unicorn Groww.

GIC, through its affiliate, Viggo Investment Pte (GIC Investor), is acquiring a stake in Groww.

"The proposed combination relates to the acquisition of 2.143 per cent shareholding in Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd (Groww) by Viggo Investment Pte Ltd (GIC Investor) pursuant to the execution of, inter alia, a Deed of Adherence and Share Subscription Agreement dated 28th April 2025," the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said in a release.

Groww, which operates an online trading platform, offers stock trading, mutual fund investments and other financial instruments. The company also has an asset management business.

"CCI approves acquisition of shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Limited by Viggo Investment Pte Ltd," the regulator said in a post on X.

Viggo Investment is a special purpose vehicle and is wholly owned by Enterprise Holding, which in turn, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GIC (Ventures) Pvt Ltd.

Last month, Billionbrains Garage Ventures filed IPO papers with Sebi for an initial share sale through a confidential pre-filing route, with an aim to raise between $700 million and $1 billion, said industry sources familiar with the development.

According to reports, Groww was in discussions in March this year to raise nearly $250 million in a pre-IPO funding round, which was led by GIC, while other existing investors also participated.

Following the funding, Groww's valuation stood at nearly $6.8 billion, more than double the $3.1 billion it had recorded in its last funding round in 2021.

Bengaluru-based Groww was founded in 2016 by former Flipkart executives Harsh Jain, Lalit Keshre, Neeraj Singh, and Ishan Bansal.

For FY24, Groww reported a net loss of ₹805 crore primarily due to a one-time tax payment of ₹1,340 crore for shifting its domicile to India from the US.

However, the Tiger Global-backed company maintained its operational profitability at ₹535 crore for FY24 compared to ₹458 crore for FY23, marking an increase of 17 per cent.

Its revenues surged to ₹3,145 crore for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2024, higher by 119 per cent than ₹1,435 crore in the preceding fiscal year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

