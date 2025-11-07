Future Group-Amazon in talks to negotiate settlement, lawyers tell Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court was told on Friday that Future Group and Amazon were in the process of negotiating a settlement following an arbitral award by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC), which directed Future Group to pay Rs 23.7 crore in damages to the e-commerce company.

Justice Jasmeet Singh, before whom petitions by Future Coupons and Ashni Biyani (daughter of Kishore Biyani) challenging the SIAC award were listed, adjourned the matter to January 14, 2026.

What did the SIAC rule in the Future-Amazon arbitration dispute?

The Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) in June this year ruled in favour of Amazon in its long dispute with the Kishore Biyani-led Future Group. The tribunal awarded Rs 23.7 crore out of the Rs 1,436 crore in damages sought by Amazon, citing Future Retail Limited’s (FRL) “deteriorating value.”

ALSO READ: ED makes third arrest in Reliance Power fake bank guarantee PMLA probe The three-member bench held that Future Group had breached its contract with Amazon by entering into a transaction with Reliance, which violated the terms of the agreement. It directed 11 promoters and parties of Future Group, including Kishore Biyani, to pay the amount along with interest from March 9, 2022, till date. Amazon was also awarded arbitration and litigation costs. How did the dispute between Amazon and Future Group begin? Amazon had argued before the Supreme Court in 2022 that its Rs 1,400-crore investment in the Future Group did not allow the latter to sell its assets to certain companies, including Reliance. The dispute centred on Future Group’s decision to sell its Big Bazaar retail business to Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

SIAC ruled that Amazon was entitled to damages for the promoters’ breach of the Future Coupons Private Limited (FCPL) shareholders’ agreement but rejected the Rs 1,436 crore in damages sought by the company. The tribunal reasoned that although Amazon had fulfilled its contractual obligations, it would not have recovered its entire investment because of FRL’s deteriorating business value. Why did the tribunal limit Amazon’s compensation? The tribunal said awarding Amazon damages in full would unfairly shield it from commercial losses it was bound to incur due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the decline in FRL’s value. Amazon was awarded Rs 77.3 crore and 68,550 Singapore dollars as litigation costs.

What triggered the Reliance-Future deal and subsequent legal battle? In August 2020, Future Group, struggling with debt of about Rs 22,000 crore, decided to sell its wholesale, logistics, and warehousing business to Reliance Industries for Rs 24,713 crore. Amazon objected to the move, citing a violation of contractual terms. The e-commerce firm then initiated arbitration proceedings against Future Group in October 2020 and obtained an emergency arbitration award halting the Future-Reliance deal. Amazon and Future Group both approached the Delhi High Court, the Supreme Court, and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal to resolve the issue. What was the Competition Commission of India’s role in the case?