CCI revises commitment rules as Google, IndiGo proposals await decision

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has notified revised commitment regulations, extending the timeline for filing such applications from 45 days to 60 days.

In a notification dated August 18, the CCI increased the period available for the Commission’s preliminary consideration of commitment applications from seven to 15 working days and the overall timeline from 130 days to 180 days.

The Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023, introduced Sections 48A and 48B to create a settlement and commitment mechanism. The framework allows companies facing antitrust investigations by the CCI to voluntarily offer corrective measures or agree to certain terms to resolve cases without prolonged litigation.

No commitment proposal has yet been approved by the CCI since the provision was introduced. Two proposals currently under consideration are from InterGlobe Aviation Limited and Google. Google’s application relates to a probe into alleged unfair business practices regarding the listing of real-money gaming apps on the Play Store. InterGlobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo, has filed a commitment application in relation to an abuse-of-dominance investigation arising from widespread flight disruptions in December 2025. Public consultation for both applications has been completed and the Commission has to take a final decision on the matters. The CCI said the changes to the commitment regulations were based on experience gained from implementing the framework, which revealed certain administrative and procedural issues. These related to prescribed timelines, rectification of defects in applications, and lack of clarity over adjustment of fees and the consequences of invalid applications.