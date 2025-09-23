Consumers must have option to withdraw WhatsApp data: CCI to NCLAT

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday said the choice of sharing or not sharing data with an internet intermediary should rest solely with the consumer.

In its submissions before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ( NCLAT ), the competition regulator argued that WhatsApp should not exceed the scope of collecting data required for its services.

“You cannot collect a user’s medical data to say that, all right, he is coming on WhatsApp , I know his medical history, and therefore I can share it. No. Why do you need that data? You do not need that data for the functioning of WhatsApp. These are the conditions which are being provided in this policy,” CCI contended.

The NCLAT is hearing pleas by WhatsApp and Meta challenging the CCI order imposing a fine of Rs 213.14 crore on the tech giant for alleged abuse of its dominant position in relation to WhatsApp’s 2021 privacy policy. The watchdog said users of platforms such as WhatsApp must be given the option to opt out of data sharing even after initially accepting it. “The option to review and modify the choices should be open to every consumer. If the choice has been given that yes, you can share my data, then the choice to withdraw that option should also be given,” CCI argued.

CCI told the appellate tribunal the penalty on Meta was linked to WhatsApp not maintaining its own books of accounts. “The element of the penalty which has been imposed on WhatsApp is through Meta. That is the standard we have taken,” it said, adding, “All their revenue is folded into Meta’s books of accounts.” Senior Advocate Balbir Singh, Advocate Samar Bansal and Advocate Manu Chaturvedi appeared for CCI. WhatsApp is expected to file its reply to CCI’s arguments by Thursday and may present its case the same day. The judgment is likely to be reserved after the arguments conclude.

On Monday, CCI told NCLAT that no internet intermediary could come close to WhatsApp in terms of revenues and assets. While presenting its arguments, it told the bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan (Chairperson) and Member (Technical) Barun Mitra that Meta’s acquisition of WhatsApp was driven mainly by its vast user base. WhatsApp had earlier told the appellate tribunal that CCI had overstepped its jurisdiction by ruling on data privacy issues rather than competition matters. In January, the appellate tribunal said the five-year ban imposed by CCI could collapse WhatsApp’s business model, since it is a free platform.