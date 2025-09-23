There are some signs of optimism about India’s steel sector, despite recent moderation in prices and unseasonal weather affecting construction. China has been cutting steel production since April 2025 and is likely to implement another stimulus package for its real estate sector. Both measures are positive for the global industry. The production cuts should restrict the flood of cheap Chinese exports, while the stimulus may boost offtake within China.

In India, growth remains strong with steel consumption and production rising. Prices are likely to have bottomed out or be close to bottoming. Growth momentum could sustain into FY27 or FY28, supported by infrastructure building, manufacturing expansion and resilient real estate demand. Between FY25 and FY28, operating profit growth of more than 20 per cent is possible for many listed firms.

In the first four months of FY26, crude steel production rose 9 per cent Y-o-Y and consumption increased 8 per cent Y-o-Y. After the safeguard duty, net imports for April–July 2025 fell to 0.37 million tonnes (MT) from 0.99 MT a year earlier. This drop has reduced import pressures and provided pricing support to local producers. However, due to seasonal weakness, spot hot rolled coil (HRC) trades at an 8 per cent discount to the China parity price, compared with a historical premium. Lower imports and firm demand should push up prices by 5 per cent above spot levels in H2FY26. The safeguard duty will run for three years.

In August 2025, domestic ferrous prices were stable, with HRC flat M-o-M at Rs 49,700 per tonne (t) and rebar at Rs 48,000/t, due to monsoon-led slowdown in construction. Crude steel production was flat M-o-M (up 11 per cent Y-o-Y) at 13.8 MT in August, while finished steel production was 13.4 MT (flat M-o-M and up 11 per cent Y-o-Y). Imports dipped, but exports rose 9 per cent M-o-M and 54 per cent Y-o-Y to 0.53 MT. India’s export HRC prices increased to $505/t (up $10/t) in August, supported by global demand. Ore supplier NMDC implemented a hike of Rs 400/t for lumps and fines in August, on the back of price recovery. Premium hard coking coal prices were range-bound at $180–200/t. Average coking coal prices stood at $203/t (up 5 per cent M-o-M) in August. Domestic coal production rose 12 per cent Y-o-Y to 70 MT, and dispatches rose 9 per cent Y-o-Y to 77.4 MT, with an 8 per cent Y-o-Y increase in dispatches to the power sector, which consumed 62.4 MT in August.

So long as domestic prices remain at a discount to import prices, imports could reduce, improving the supply-demand balance and enabling inventory drawdowns. The market is hoping for a post-monsoon recovery from September, led by revival in government capex and GST recalibration. Indian steel companies may have had a soft Q2FY26 with lower realisations and weak volumes due to seasonal weakness. This may be partially offset by $5.5–10/t reductions in coking coal costs. NMDC announced price cuts of Rs 500/t in July and a hike of Rs 400/t in August. Net-net, Indian steel companies may see some contraction in operating profit per tonne. Working capital requirements may have eased as raw material prices trended down.