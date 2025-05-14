Home / Industry / News / CCPA orders e-commerce firms to remove merchandise carrying Pakistani flag

CCPA orders e-commerce firms to remove merchandise carrying Pakistani flag

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) also sent notices to Ubuy India, Etsy, The Flag Company, and The Flag Corporation

The minister's post did not specify which laws were being violated by selling the merchandise. | Representational
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:24 PM IST
Consumer protection regulator CCPA has issued notices to several e-commerce companies, including Amazon India and Walmart-owned Flipkart, directing them to remove merchandise featuring Pakistani flags from their platforms, Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) also sent notices to Ubuy India, Etsy, The Flag Company, and The Flag Corporation, saying the sale of Pakistani flags and related merchandise would not be tolerated.

"Such insensitivity will not be tolerated. E-commerce platforms are hereby directed to immediately remove all such content and adhere to National laws," Joshi said in a social media post.

The minister's post, however, did not specify which laws were being violated by selling the merchandise.

India and Pakistan were engaged in a conflict earlier this month following the killing of 26 persons by terrorists in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

First Published: May 14 2025 | 9:24 PM IST

