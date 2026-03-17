CDSCO body seeks to mandate warning labels on emergency birth control pills

In a bid to highlight its side effects, the Drug Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) has sought to mandate manufacturers of emergency contraceptives or morning-after pills such as i-pill and Unwanted 72 to include boxed warnings on packaging of such drugs.

The DTAB comes under the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation ( CDSCO ) and serves as the highest statutory body on technical matters related to drugs, cosmetics and medical devices in India.

According to the minutes of DTAB’s 93rd meeting held on February 16 this year, boxed warnings on the primary and carton labels and in the package insert should include that the pills do not offer any protection against HIV or any sexually transmitted infections.

The labelling will also encourage women not to take such medicines more than twice in a month, and to use alternative methods of contraception in consultation with registered medical practitioners. The DTAB has also directed that higher dosage levels (0.75 milligram (mg) and 1.5 mg) of levonorgestrel tablets, the active ingredient of several morning-after pills, be formally added as a specific entry under Schedule K of the Drugs Rules, 1945. The move comes almost three years after the central drug regulator’s Drug Consultative Committee (DCC) formed an expert sub-committee over fears of irrational usage of emergency contraceptive pills.

While these pills were sold over the counter (OTC) without prescriptions, they were not entered in Schedule K of the Drugs Rules, which exempts a segment of drugs from stringent manufacturing, distribution and sales-related regulatory provisions. “Levonorgestrel Tablets 0.75 mg/1.5 mg that are emergency contraceptives shall be included/added as S No 06 of entry No 15 of Schedule K of Drugs Rules 1945,” the minutes of the DTAB meeting said. Till now, combined oral contraceptives (CoCs), which include a lower level of levonorgestrel, were included in Schedule K. CoCs are consumed over a certain number of days and act as contraception by suppressing ovulation over the period, whereas morning-after pills are usually recommended for emergency use as they work within 24 to 72 hours.