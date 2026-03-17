Plastic units face closure amid disruption as polymer prices surge 70%

Amid the deepening crisis, the All India Plastics Manufacturers Association (AIPMA) has urged the Centre to step in with immediate relief measures, warning that the sector is on the brink of large-scale shutdowns. In a letter to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, AIPMA said polymer prices have been revised five times between March 1 and March 11. MSMEs are neither in a position to absorb the costs nor transfer them downstream. The hike is unreasonable and the closure of units could trigger widespread unemployment, it warned.