CDSCO issues draft guidelines to regulate medical device software

In order to align India’s regulatory framework for medical device software with globally harmonised practices, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has released a draft guidance document for the grant of a licence to manufacture or import device software for sale and distribution in the country.

Medical device software refers to software that is either integrated into a hardware medical device (Software in a Medical Device or SiMD), such as insulin pumps, or operates independently as a standalone application for medical purposes (Software as a Medical Device or SaMD), such as electrocardiograms (ECG). Such software is used for diagnostics, treatment, and patient monitoring and is subject to strict regulatory standards to ensure safety and effectiveness.

In an official note dated October 21, the CDSCO stated that the guidelines provide scope, definition, classification, and quality management system requirements for SiMD and SaMD software, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud-based medical applications. Currently, the quality standards for medical device software are outlined in the Medical Devices Rules (MDR), 2017. The draft guidance document is open to stakeholder comments for a period of 30 days, till November 22. Industry welcomes move, seeks clarity on AI/ML oversight Welcoming the move, medical device manufacturer associations have asked that the final version of the guidelines streamline compliance requirements for low-risk SaMDs.

Pavan Choudary, chairman of the Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI), a body representing multinational medtech companies, said that by providing clarity on definitions, classification, and quality management requirements, the draft guidelines create a foundation for safe, innovative, and globally competitive medtech software solutions from India. He, however, added that there needs to be greater clarity on clinical evaluation protocols and algorithm change management, particularly for AI/ML-based medical devices. “With digital health solutions playing an increasingly critical role in patient care, it is essential that our regulatory framework ensures both patient safety and innovation,” said Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator for the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD).