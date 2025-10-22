Govt expands definition of indigenous tech under gasification scheme

The Ministry of Coal has broadened the definition of “indigenous technology” under its financial support scheme for coal and lignite gasification projects, allowing technologies adapted or customised in India through foreign collaborations to qualify as indigenous if they demonstrate significant innovation and commercial viability under Indian conditions.

In a set of responses to industry queries on the request for proposals (RFP) for projects, the ministry said technology that has been developed, owned, and substantially proven in India — including patents or intellectual property — will be referred to as indigenous technology.

Additionally, those adapted through technical collaboration or technology transfer will also be considered indigenous, provided they demonstrate significant development and innovation, and the resulting technology is capable of independent commercialisation under Indian conditions.

Clarifications follow industry feedback The clarifications were issued following a pre-bid conference held on 10 October 2025, after the RFPs were published on 30 September, seeking to accelerate investments in coal and lignite gasification projects in India. The ministry has also allowed applicants to shift between the “commercially scalable demonstration project” and “small-scale product-based project” categories after applying, provided they continue to meet the eligibility and qualification criteria of the new category. Relaxations for underground coal gasification In a significant relaxation, the government exempted underground coal gasification (UCG) projects from the requirement of proven indigenous technology, acknowledging that most UCG technologies worldwide are still at pilot scale. However, such projects must involve a minimum capital expenditure of Rs 100 crore.