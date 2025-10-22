Home / Industry / News / Govt expands definition of indigenous tech under gasification scheme

Govt expands definition of indigenous tech under gasification scheme

The Ministry of Coal allows foreign-collaborated technologies adapted in India to qualify as indigenous under the coal and lignite gasification incentive scheme

gasification projects, coal sector
India widens the definition of “indigenous technology” for coal gasification, allowing adapted foreign collaborations and CCUS integration to boost innovation and investment. (Representative Image)
Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 4:07 PM IST
The Ministry of Coal has broadened the definition of “indigenous technology” under its financial support scheme for coal and lignite gasification projects, allowing technologies adapted or customised in India through foreign collaborations to qualify as indigenous if they demonstrate significant innovation and commercial viability under Indian conditions.
 
In a set of responses to industry queries on the request for proposals (RFP) for projects, the ministry said technology that has been developed, owned, and substantially proven in India — including patents or intellectual property — will be referred to as indigenous technology.
 
Additionally, those adapted through technical collaboration or technology transfer will also be considered indigenous, provided they demonstrate significant development and innovation, and the resulting technology is capable of independent commercialisation under Indian conditions.
 
Clarifications follow industry feedback
 
The clarifications were issued following a pre-bid conference held on 10 October 2025, after the RFPs were published on 30 September, seeking to accelerate investments in coal and lignite gasification projects in India.
 
The ministry has also allowed applicants to shift between the “commercially scalable demonstration project” and “small-scale product-based project” categories after applying, provided they continue to meet the eligibility and qualification criteria of the new category.
 
Relaxations for underground coal gasification
 
In a significant relaxation, the government exempted underground coal gasification (UCG) projects from the requirement of proven indigenous technology, acknowledging that most UCG technologies worldwide are still at pilot scale. However, such projects must involve a minimum capital expenditure of Rs 100 crore.
 
At the same time, the ministry rejected industry requests to relax the financial eligibility requirement mandating that the bidder must have a minimum net worth of 30 per cent of the total equity commitment for the project.
 
CCUS integration permitted in pilot projects
 
Several companies had argued that this condition limits participation from firms undergoing financial recovery or restructuring, but the ministry said qualification criteria will remain unchanged.
 
In another key inclusion, the government has allowed carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) technologies to be integrated into pilot and small-scale gasification projects under Category-III.

Topics :Coal ministrycoal industryTechnology

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

