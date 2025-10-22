AI talent demand accelerates; job postings rise 11.7% in Sep: Report

With demand for AI skills continuing to grow across India, a report on Wednesday showed that AI-related job postings increased to 11.7 per cent this September from 8.2 per cent in the same month a year ago.

In September, 11.7 per cent of Indian job postings explicitly mentioned AI in their job descriptions, up from 10.6 per cent three months earlier and 8.2 per cent a year ago, global hiring platform Indeed said in a report.

"India ranks highly against other Indeed markets. Apart from India, only Singapore has a higher share of postings mentioning artificial intelligence. It's clear that many employers across India have gone all-in on artificial intelligence," Indeed's APAC Senior Economist Callam Pickering said.

The findings in this report are based on job posting data on the Indeed platform, which tracks real-time hiring activity across India's formal economy. Job posting trends were measured as of September 2025, with comparisons made against both the previous months and year-on-year levels. The report further revealed that AI-related opportunities are concentrated in the tech sector, but are increasingly widespread. Almost 39 per cent of data and analytics roles mention artificial intelligence, ahead of software development (23 per cent), insurance (18 per cent) and scientific research (17 per cent), it added. The demand for skills in AI is common across several engineering categories, led by industrial engineering (17 per cent), mechanical engineering (11 per cent) and electrical engineering (9.2 per cent).