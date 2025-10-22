Home / Industry / News / AI talent demand accelerates; job postings rise 11.7% in Sep: Report

In September, 11.7% of Indian job postings explicitly mentioned AI in their job descriptions, up from 10.6% three months earlier and 8.2% a year ago, global hiring platform Indeed said in a report

The report further revealed that AI-related opportunities are concentrated in the tech sector, but are increasingly widespread. (Representative Picture)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 7:01 PM IST
With demand for AI skills continuing to grow across India, a report on Wednesday showed that AI-related job postings increased to 11.7 per cent this September from 8.2 per cent in the same month a year ago.

In September, 11.7 per cent of Indian job postings explicitly mentioned AI in their job descriptions, up from 10.6 per cent three months earlier and 8.2 per cent a year ago, global hiring platform Indeed said in a report.

"India ranks highly against other Indeed markets. Apart from India, only Singapore has a higher share of postings mentioning artificial intelligence. It's clear that many employers across India have gone all-in on artificial intelligence," Indeed's APAC Senior Economist Callam Pickering said.

The findings in this report are based on job posting data on the Indeed platform, which tracks real-time hiring activity across India's formal economy. Job posting trends were measured as of September 2025, with comparisons made against both the previous months and year-on-year levels.

The report further revealed that AI-related opportunities are concentrated in the tech sector, but are increasingly widespread.

Almost 39 per cent of data and analytics roles mention artificial intelligence, ahead of software development (23 per cent), insurance (18 per cent) and scientific research (17 per cent), it added.

The demand for skills in AI is common across several engineering categories, led by industrial engineering (17 per cent), mechanical engineering (11 per cent) and electrical engineering (9.2 per cent).

According to Indeed data, Indian job postings in September fell 0.8 per cent, the sixth consecutive month of decline this year.

It also found that the Indian workforce is gradually transitioning towards more formal work arrangements.

This transition is also why job postings in India have been stronger than in other Indeed markets during the post-pandemic job boom and the subsequent slowdown, it stated.

"India's formal sector continues to perform strongly, with more than enough jobs available to facilitate India's ongoing economic transition. As AI reshapes hiring priorities, the demand for specialised, high-skilled professionals has intensified. Many employers are seeking candidates proficient in AI-related tools, such as data analytics and automation, skills that are not yet widely represented in the current talent pool," the report added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Artificial intelligenceJob NewsJobs in IT sectorIndustry Report

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

