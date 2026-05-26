West Asia conflict casts shadow on cement makers despite stable Q4 show

Kulkarni similarly said the sector’s performance remained largely unaffected during Q4FY26 because cement makers utilised low-cost inventory, which typically lasts for two to three months. Fuel costs account for nearly 15–20 per cent of total production costs for cement manufacturers, he added.

According to Crisil, the total cost per tonne in Q4FY26 was around ₹4,450. Maheshwari estimated the overall cost impact from higher fuel and packaging prices at around ₹300–350 per tonne at current raw material price levels. Of this, fuel costs could rise by ₹150–200 per tonne, while higher packaging material costs, including polypropylene bags, may impact profitability by around ₹150 per tonne. The recent 5–6 per cent increase in diesel prices is expected to have a limited impact of roughly ₹13 per tonne.