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West Asia conflict casts shadow on cement makers despite stable Q4 show

India's cement sector ended Q4FY26 on a stable note with healthy demand and selective price recovery, but rising fuel and packaging costs linked to the West Asia conflict may weigh on margins ahead

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The pressure is expected to intensify from Q1FY27 onwards as low-cost inventories deplete
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 6:53 AM IST
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India’s leading cement makers closed the March quarter of financial year 2026 (Q4FY26) on a relatively stable footing, aided by healthy demand, selective price recovery, and operating leverage benefits, even as rising input cost pressures linked to the West Asia conflict began surfacing toward the end of the quarter.
 
The sector reported volume growth of around 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) during the March quarter on a high base, taking overall volume growth for FY26 to roughly 7 per cent, according to Anand Kulkarni, director at Crisil Ratings. Demand remained supported by the housing sector, which contributes nearly 55–60 per cent of total cement consumption, alongside continued infrastructure activity.
 
Among large players, UltraTech Cement and Shree Cement outperformed the industry with volume growth of around 9 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively. Analysts attributed UltraTech’s performance to premiumisation, improved regional execution, and supply-side optimisation, while Shree Cement benefited from a strategic pivot towards volume growth after earlier prioritising price discipline.
 
On the other hand, Dalmia Bharat and Ambuja Cements underperformed their peers, analysts noted. Dalmia Bharat’s volumes were impacted by an unexpected shutdown in the eastern region, while Ambuja’s performance was affected by the slower ramp-up of acquired assets.
 
“Realisation trends in Q4FY26 were modestly positive but uneven across players, indicating that the recovery in demand has yet to translate into a broad-based pricing upcycle,” said Akshay Shetty, research analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan.
 
According to Raghav Maheshwari, research analyst at Equirus Securities, profitability was marginally lower on a Y-o-Y basis due to flattish realisation growth and higher packaging costs. Overall realisations declined marginally by 1 per cent Y-o-Y, primarily due to a higher base last year following steep price hikes.
 
Sequentially, however, sector profitability improved, aided by better realisations and lower operating costs. Kulkarni said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) per tonne stood at around ₹1,060 in Q4FY26, largely unchanged from the year-ago period. For the full fiscal year, however, Ebitda per tonne improved by ₹150–175 to exceed ₹1,000, led by a recovery in average realisations.
 
Kulkarni noted that cement prices fell sharply Y-o-Y following the rationalisation of goods and services tax (GST) rates from September 2025, making on-year comparisons futile. Sequentially, however, cement prices recovered by around 2–2.5 per cent in the March quarter compared to December 2025 levels after witnessing weakness during the second and third quarters.
 
Analysts said the biggest concern for the sector now remains the impact of the West Asia conflict on input costs.
 
Maheshwari said coal and petcoke prices rose 30–35 per cent from average Q3FY26 levels after the conflict escalated towards the end of February 2026. However, most companies did not witness an immediate spike in operating costs because they were consuming lower-cost fuel inventory accumulated earlier.
 
Kulkarni similarly said the sector’s performance remained largely unaffected during Q4FY26 because cement makers utilised low-cost inventory, which typically lasts for two to three months. Fuel costs account for nearly 15–20 per cent of total production costs for cement manufacturers, he added.
 
Packaging costs also increased sharply during March by around ₹20–30 per tonne.
 
The pressure is expected to intensify from Q1FY27 onwards as low-cost inventories deplete.
 
According to Crisil, the total cost per tonne in Q4FY26 was around ₹4,450. Maheshwari estimated the overall cost impact from higher fuel and packaging prices at around ₹300–350 per tonne at current raw material price levels. Of this, fuel costs could rise by ₹150–200 per tonne, while higher packaging material costs, including polypropylene bags, may impact profitability by around ₹150 per tonne. The recent 5–6 per cent increase in diesel prices is expected to have a limited impact of roughly ₹13 per tonne.
 
Around ₹200 per tonne of the cost increase is likely to reflect in Q1FY27, while the full impact could be felt by Q2FY27 compared to average Q4FY26 cost levels.
 
To offset rising costs, cement makers have already implemented price hikes of around 4–5 per cent in April 2026. Kulkarni said the industry retains the flexibility to pass on higher input costs to customers, which should help cushion the impact on profitability.
 
Overall, the sector outlook remains structurally positive, with medium-term demand expected to grow at a 7–8 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), supported by sustained government and private capital expenditure (capex). However, the near-term margin trajectory will depend on the sector’s ability to pass on cost pressures while maintaining demand momentum, Shetty added. 
 

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Topics :Cement sectorQ4 ResultsUltraTech CementShree CementAmbuja Cementcement industry

First Published: May 26 2026 | 6:51 AM IST

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