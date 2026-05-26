West Asia conflict casts shadow on cement makers despite stable Q4 show

According to Raghav Maheshwari, research analyst at Equirus Securities, profitability was marginally lower on a Y-o-Y basis due to flattish realisation growth and higher packaging costs. Overall realisations declined marginally by 1 per cent Y-o-Y, primarily due to a higher base last year following steep price hikes.
Sequentially, however, sector profitability improved, aided by better realisations and lower operating costs. Kulkarni said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) per tonne stood at around ₹1,060 in Q4FY26, largely unchanged from the year-ago period. For the full fiscal year, however, Ebitda per tonne improved by ₹150–175 to exceed ₹1,000, led by a recovery in average realisations.