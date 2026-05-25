Electronics makers want govt action to assess twin Chinese decrees

Electronic are the third-largest goods exported by India. In FY26 the overall value of electronics in the country is expected to hit $150 billion, with exports touching $28 billion. The target of the government is equally ambitious — to hit electronics production at $500 billion by 2030 out of which $200 billion will be exports. The bulk of electronics exports comes from mobile phones which accounted for $70 billion in production value and $29.4 billion in exports in FY 26. The bulk of the exports comprise Apple Inc which exported over $ 21 billion of iPhones from India in FY26 but is dependent on China for components.