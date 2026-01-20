Centre likely to amend Sarfaesi Act for control over Central Registry

Officials said the broader objective of the proposed amendments is to streamline registration of security interests, strengthen creditor confidence, and improve India’s ‘ease of doing business’ indicators, particularly under the ‘getting credit’ parameter.

“These changes are aimed at ensuring smoother functioning of the Central Registry, and removing operational uncertainties that have emerged over time,” one of the sources said.

The government is also proposing to amend the law to allow the central government to delegate its powers relating to the Central Registry under both Chapter IV and Chapter IVA of the Act to the RBI. While Section 20 currently permits delegation of powers to the RBI for establishment, operations, and regulation of the Central Registry under Cha­pter IV, the central bank has pointed out that it does not have regulatory powers over functions and obligations introduced under Chapter IVA.