Professional courage should be rooted in competence: Indra Nooyi to women

“True professional courage,” she said, “must be rooted in competence and expertise,” while urging women to identify their unique value proposition and use that excellence to build courage.

Nooyi, who moved to the United States in the late 1970s and navigated life as a person of colour, emphasised the importance of assimilating into a new culture, while retaining “your own identity and avoiding the pressure to completely remake yourself,” she told the women.

As more women climb higher on the corporate ladder, Nooyi demonstrated what is a good way to rise to the top. “Early in your career, join a good company, and when a mentor picks you, follow that individual, because a mentor who moves up and is willing to pull you along is the best thing that will happen to you. Later in life, when you reach the top layers of the company, settle into the company,” she said.