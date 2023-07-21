Tiger Global, other investors ask India to reconsider online gaming tax

Tiger Global, Peak XV and Steadview Capital are among 30 foreign and domestic investors that have asked India to reconsider its decision to impose a 28% tax on funds that online gaming companies collect from their customers, a letter seen by Reuters showed on Friday.

The group said the tax burden will increase by 1,100%, and make the online real money skill gaming business model "unviable".

"This (tax) will lead to write off of investments made and would hurt the investor confidence," the group wrote in the letter, in the first instance of direct lobbying by foreign investors.



Over 100 gaming firms wrote a letter to the finance ministry last week, with a similar request, saying the tax will stifle foreign investment and put $2.5 billion already invested in the sector at risk.

Tiger Global and Peak XV, previously known as Sequoia Capital India, have invested in Indian gaming companies such as Dream11 and Mobile Premier League.



ChrysCapital, Kalaari Capital and Bennett, Coleman & Company are other signatories in the letter.