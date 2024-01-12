Home / Industry / News / Centre to hold roadshow in Ranchi to woo investors for coal mine auction

Centre to hold roadshow in Ranchi to woo investors for coal mine auction

"To enhance participation in commercial auction of coal mines, the Ministry of Coal is organising a roadshow at Ranchi on January 16," it said

Representational Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 11:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The coal ministry will organise a roadshow in Ranchi to increase participation of investors in the commercial coal mine auction.

Coal Secretary Shri Amrit Lal Meena will be the chief guest for the event while additional secretary M Nagaraju will be the guest of honour, the coal ministry said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"To enhance participation in commercial auction of coal mines, the Ministry of Coal is organising a roadshow at Ranchi on January 16," it said.

The government launched the process for sale of 39 coal mines under eight rounds of commercial auctions and 31 under the ninth.

These 70 coal mines are from the coal-bearing states of Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, and West Bengal.

Of the said mines, 27 are fully explored ones and 43 are partially explored, the statement said, adding that seven are coking coal mines, while the rest are not.

The mines have been finalised after detailed deliberations and those falling under protected areas, wildlife sanctuaries, critical habitats, having a forest cover of greater than 40 per cent and heavily built-up area, among others, have been excluded, it said.

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates

IPL auction 2024 to begin at 1 PM IST today; check streaming details here

IPL 2024 auction - Head to Coetzee: All you need to know about 333 players

WPL 2024 auction: Gujarat Giants grab uncapped Kashvee for Rs 2 crore

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 50 Lakh base price

Major boost for infra in Maha: Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 30,500 cr

Q3 results: Top four Indian IT companies balance caution and optimism

Amid slowing demand and margin gains to support cement companies

5G subscribers in India at 159 million: Bank of America global research

Civil aviation sector on upswing, 75 airports built in 10 years: Scindia

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CentreRanchiIndian investorsCommercial coal miningcoal mine auctionCoal ministry

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 11:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story