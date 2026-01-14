Centre recommends PPP model to boost healthcare services in Andhra

The Centre urged the Andhra Pradesh government to adopt a public-private partnership model to modernise its healthcare system.

In a letter to State Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, the Ministry of Health highlighted that collaborating with the private sector is the fastest way to bridge gaps in medical demand and expand service delivery across the state. The Centre urged Andhra Pradesh to extensively adopt the PPP model to accelerate healthcare expansion and improve availability, quality, and efficiency of services, said an official release on Wednesday.

The Ministry suggested implementing PPP in rural and semi-urban areas, focussing on nuclear medicine, mobile units, dental clinics, radiology services, and cancer day care centres.