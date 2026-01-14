Home / Industry / News / Oil refiners to report strong Q3 performance aided by high refining margins

Oil refiners to report strong Q3 performance aided by high refining margins

The state-run refiners are expected to report gross refining margins of $10-13 per barrel in the third quarter of FY26, aided by strong product cracks and benign crude prices

oil, Russian oil, crude oil
premium
Major state-run refiners include Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL), and private player Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). (Image: Bloomberg)
Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 8:40 PM IST
Indian oil refining and marketing companies are likely to report strong performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2025–26 amid a significant improvement in gross refining margins (GRMs) and healthy marketing gains due to benign crude oil prices.
 
Marketing margin refers to the profit booked on the sale of refined products such as petrol and diesel, while gross refining margin (GRM) reflects the profit booked on turning a barrel of crude oil into refined products.
 
Major state-run refiners include Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL), and private player Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). “In terms of refining, the key product cracks for Indian refiners were stronger, continuing to report a premium over the benchmark. We expect companies to report sequential improvement in core GRMs, with refining inventory and marketing adventitious losses,” said Yes Securities in a note.
 
The state-run refiners are expected to report GRMs in the range of $10–13 per barrel in the third quarter of FY26, compared with margins of $3–6 per barrel last year, said Elara Capital.
 
RIL’s GRM during the quarter is likely to be $13.4 per barrel, higher than $10.4 per barrel in the same period last year. The company is likely to witness a strong 13 per cent year-on-year EBITDA growth, led by the strong performance of its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business and digital services or telecom earnings, Elara Capital said.
 
The marketing margins of oil companies are also likely to remain healthy during the quarter amid subdued crude oil prices. Brent crude averaged $63.1 per barrel during the quarter, down $10.9 per barrel year-on-year and $5 quarter-on-quarter.
 
Gross marketing margins for MS (petrol) and HSD (diesel) averaged around Rs 7.38 and Rs 5.25 per litre, respectively, during the quarter. In addition, India’s petroleum product consumption remained robust, leading to higher sales for oil marketing companies (OMCs).
 
The performance of state-run oil marketers is also expected to be supported by government compensation for under-recoveries on the sale of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders. “Overall, OMCs’ reported performance would be higher quarter-on-quarter, also supported by a decline in the LPG burden and recovery of the previous LPG subsidy burden starting November 2025 on a monthly basis. Forex losses are expected to negatively impact earnings,” said Yes Securities.
 
The Union Cabinet recently approved compensation of Rs 30,000 crore for the three state-owned OMCs for losses incurred on the sale of LPG cylinders.

Topics :Indian Oil CompanyCompany NewsQ3 resultsoil

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 8:40 PM IST

