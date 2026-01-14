Oil refiners to report strong Q3 performance aided by high refining margins

Indian oil refining and marketing companies are likely to report strong performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2025–26 amid a significant improvement in gross refining margins (GRMs) and healthy marketing gains due to benign crude oil prices.

Marketing margin refers to the profit booked on the sale of refined products such as petrol and diesel, while gross refining margin (GRM) reflects the profit booked on turning a barrel of crude oil into refined products.

Major state-run refiners include Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL), and private player Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). “In terms of refining, the key product cracks for Indian refiners were stronger, continuing to report a premium over the benchmark. We expect companies to report sequential improvement in core GRMs, with refining inventory and marketing adventitious losses,” said Yes Securities in a note.

The state-run refiners are expected to report GRMs in the range of $10–13 per barrel in the third quarter of FY26, compared with margins of $3–6 per barrel last year, said Elara Capital.

RIL’s GRM during the quarter is likely to be $13.4 per barrel, higher than $10.4 per barrel in the same period last year. The company is likely to witness a strong 13 per cent year-on-year EBITDA growth, led by the strong performance of its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business and digital services or telecom earnings, Elara Capital said.