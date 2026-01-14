Retail sector to see modest Q3 growth on festival, wedding demand

Seasonality and wedding-related gifting also led to modest growth in luggage sales. Amid elevated competition, “sales are driven by new launches and product differentiators,” the analysts said.

Nuvama Institutional Equities said in its preview report on the sector that it anticipates a subdued December quarter, with jewellery retailers standing out. “Titan posted robust 40 per cent growth in its core jewellery segment, mirroring strong trends among other jewellers. Value retail formats struggled once more, weighed down by a high base from Pujo and delayed winter wear sales. Footwear companies are likely to exhibit ongoing weakness, consistent with prior quarters,” the report said.