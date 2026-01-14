Integration between tracks, freight corridors speeds up: Railways ministry

Seamless movement between dedicated freight corridors (DFCs) and mixed-use railway tracks is speeding up, adding efficiency to freight operations, the Ministry of Railways said.

“On Sunday, January 5, 2026, a total of 892 ‘interchange’ trains were handled in a single day between the DFC network and five zones of Indian Railways, marking the highest interchange achieved since commissioning of the corridors,” the ministry said.

The previous record stood at 865 trains, achieved on January 4, 2026.

An interchange train is one that crosses over from the DFC network into the mixed-use Indian Railways network, or vice versa.