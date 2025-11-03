NFRA rolls out audit toolkit to aid small and medium practitioners

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has issued an audit practice toolkit with a focus on supporting small and medium practitioners of audits.

NFRA said that the development and documentation of the audit strategy must be commensurate with the risk profile of the auditee entity. “This toolkit is intended to be a sample document that is scalable and adaptable to different sizes and industry categories of the auditee companies,” the regulatory body said in a press statement.

The authority said auditors are required to update both the strategy and the plan as the audit progresses, and if a significant fraud risk is discovered mid-audit, both the strategy and the plan must be revised accordingly.