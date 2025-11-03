Quick commerce players slash platform, delivery fees to attract customers

As the quick commerce (qcom) race heats up, platforms are queuing up to waive additional fees above a certain amount on orders to make shopping more affordable and attract price-sensitive customers.

Notably, the platform fee is an amount companies charge for operations like running and maintaining their applications, while the delivery fee goes to delivery partners.

Another qcom company, Blinkit, has not made any changes to its current fee structure. The platform continues to provide free delivery on orders over ₹199 while also charging a handling fee. Blinkit charges a delivery fee of ₹30 on orders below ₹199. Likewise, Flipkart Minutes, the qcom arm of e-commerce platform Flipkart, also does not charge a delivery fee on orders worth over ₹199.

Qcom platforms are aggressively fighting for market share and building a war chest. For instance, Zepto recently announced the closure of an approximately $450-million funding round at a valuation of $7 billion, and Swiggy Instamart is also gearing up for a ₹10,000-crore fundraise, likely through a qualified institutional placement (QIP).