Chhattisgarh CM lays foundation of India's first AI-based data park

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday laid the foundation of the country’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based data centre park in Sector 22 of Nava Raipur, a press statement from the Chhattisgarh government said.

The project is expected to generate around 500 direct and 1,500 indirect employment opportunities, with priority given to local youngsters. The data centre park, spread across 5.5 hectares and to be operated by RackBank Datacenters Private Limited, will include a 2.7-hectare area developed as a Special Economic Zone (SEZ). The project will be fully dedicated to AI-based services, the government’s statement said.

The first phase will begin with a capacity of five megawatts and is planned to be expanded up to 150 megawatts. An additional investment of approximately ₹2,000 crore is anticipated in the future, it added.

In addition to data storage and processing, the park will provide advanced services in fields such as AI, healthtech, defence, fintech and data analytics. It will house GPU-based high-end computing infrastructure, recording, live data streaming and AI processing facilities of global standards.

Services such as GPU-based computing, AI processing, data analytics and live data streaming will be available under one roof, the statement said.