Corporate affairs ministry to remove 3,300 firms from official records

The corporate affairs ministry is set to strike off the names of more than 3,300 companies from the official records after receiving applications for removal of their names.

Registrar of Companies (RoC) from various states and Union Territories issued public notices regarding striking off the names of these companies in April in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, as per the latest data available with the ministry.

More than 3,300 companies across states and Union Territories are set to be struck off from the official records, the data showed.

Out of the total, there are over 700 such companies in Maharashtra, nearly 500 in Delhi, more than 350 in Karnataka, over 200 each in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, among other places.

RoCs had received applications from the companies under Section 248(2) of the Companies Act on certain grounds, including that they failed to commence business within one year of their incorporation or that they are not carrying on any business or operation for a period of two immediately preceding financial years.

These companies have requested for removal/strike off of its/their names from the official records. Under Section 248(2), a company may, after extinguishing all its liabilities, by a special resolution or consent of 75 per cent members in terms of paid-up share capital, file an application for removing their names subject to certain conditions.

RoCs issued the public notices in April to check whether anyone has objections to the proposed removal of names of these companies.

At the end of March this year, there were 18,50,932 active companies out of the total 28,52,449 registered companies in the country.

"Amongst the 37 states/UT, Maharashtra (19 per cent) continues to be the state with highest number of active companies, followed by Delhi (14 per cent) and West Bengal (8 per cent). An increase in the number of Active Companies is witnessed in the states of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana as compared to February 2025.

"Among the Union territories, Jammu & Kashmir showed a rise of 143 number of companies in contrast to February 2025," the ministry said in its latest monthly information bulletin.