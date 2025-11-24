Home / Industry / News / Chhattisgarh govt allots land to company for semiconductor material plant

Chhattisgarh govt allots land to company for semiconductor material plant

AEIM has finalised orders for advanced semiconductor manufacturing systems from global suppliers in Japan, Korea and the United States

AI semiconductors
premium
Nvidia’s strong quarter briefly soothed Wall Street worries about A.I. spending. | Image: NYT
R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 5:10 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Chhattisgarh has given 11.28 acres near Raipur to a company that will set up a semiconductor material factory for an investment of Rs 10,000 crore, saying the “strategic allotment” will help promote advanced industries in the state.
 
Artificial Electronics Intelligent Materials (AEIM) will get a capital subsidy of up to 40 per cent to set up the facility in Polymatech Industrial Park in Nava Raipur. AEIM aims to complete the first phase of the factory by May 2026, said a state government spokesperson. Commercial production is expected to begin in the third quarter of FY26.
 
The company will manufacture semiconductor materials such as sapphire ingots, wafers, optoelectronic components and electronic substrates. “This world-class facility will position Raipur as a global semiconductor hub. We are pledging Rs 10,000 crore in investments and will generate over 4,000 direct jobs for young engineers, driving skill development and economic vitality in the region,” said Vishaal Nandam, executive director of AEIM.
 
AEIM has finalised orders for advanced semiconductor manufacturing systems from global suppliers in Japan, Korea and the United States.
 
“Our government’s development vision is to position Chhattisgarh as a leading hub of advanced technology, high-value manufacturing and future-ready industries. The establishment of AEIM’s semiconductor materials facility in Nava Raipur reflects the accelerating momentum of this vision,” said Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.
 
“This project strengthens our long-term roadmap of building a knowledge-driven, innovation-led economy, empowering our youth with opportunities in high-tech sectors, and ensuring that Chhattisgarh emerges as a dynamic contributor to India’s technological future," he said.
 
AEIM, which is part of the Polymatech Group, is a developer of semiconductor materials, optoelectronic technologies, and high-precision electronic components. Supported by strong R&D capabilities and an innovation-driven manufacturing philosophy, AEIM is advancing India’s semiconductor self-reliance and contributing to the nation’s evolving technological architecture.
 
Chhattisgarh is promoting technology industries by measures such as capital subsidy of up to 40 per cent, said the state government spokesperson.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's solar panel exports slump in September as US tariffs bite

India expands seafood markets beyond US amid tariff hike; shrimp up 18%

Centre plans tighter IT Rules to curb 'obscene' and harmful online content

UK cosmetics brand Lush returns to India after two decades amid luxury boom

Premium

Textile industry says new labour codes may boost export prospects to US, EU

Topics :ChhatisgarhChhattisgarh governmentsemiconductor industry

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story