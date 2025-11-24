Chhattisgarh govt allots land to company for semiconductor material plant

Chhattisgarh has given 11.28 acres near Raipur to a company that will set up a semiconductor material factory for an investment of Rs 10,000 crore, saying the “strategic allotment” will help promote advanced industries in the state.

Artificial Electronics Intelligent Materials (AEIM) will get a capital subsidy of up to 40 per cent to set up the facility in Polymatech Industrial Park in Nava Raipur. AEIM aims to complete the first phase of the factory by May 2026, said a state government spokesperson. Commercial production is expected to begin in the third quarter of FY26.

The company will manufacture semiconductor materials such as sapphire ingots, wafers, optoelectronic components and electronic substrates. “This world-class facility will position Raipur as a global semiconductor hub. We are pledging Rs 10,000 crore in investments and will generate over 4,000 direct jobs for young engineers, driving skill development and economic vitality in the region,” said Vishaal Nandam, executive director of AEIM.

AEIM has finalised orders for advanced semiconductor manufacturing systems from global suppliers in Japan, Korea and the United States. “Our government’s development vision is to position Chhattisgarh as a leading hub of advanced technology, high-value manufacturing and future-ready industries. The establishment of AEIM’s semiconductor materials facility in Nava Raipur reflects the accelerating momentum of this vision,” said Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. “This project strengthens our long-term roadmap of building a knowledge-driven, innovation-led economy, empowering our youth with opportunities in high-tech sectors, and ensuring that Chhattisgarh emerges as a dynamic contributor to India’s technological future," he said.