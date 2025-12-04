Chhattisgarh govt releases 22nd instalment of Mahatari Vandan Yojana

Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday released the 22nd instalment of its flagship Mahatari Vandan Yojana, an initiative aimed at empowering women economically.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai disbursed ₹634.65 crore at a programme in Mohla–Manpur–Ambagarh Chowki district.

“This month, funds were transferred via direct bank transfer (DBT) into the bank accounts of 67,78,674 eligible beneficiaries,” a state government spokesperson said.

Of the total amount, ₹633.89 crore was transferred to 67,71,012 beneficiaries, while 7,662 women from the Niyad Nellanar area received ₹76.30 lakh. The Niyad Nellanar initiative, launched by the state government, focuses on providing basic amenities and welfare benefits to Maoist-affected villages.

Niyad Nellanar means “your good village”- a phrase in the Dandami dialect spoken mainly in South Bastar. The Chief Minister said the Mahatari Vandan scheme reflected the government’s commitment to the dignity, safety and economic self-reliance of women. “The women of Chhattisgarh are the foundation of progress for families, society and the state. Their empowerment is essential for a strong and prosperous Chhattisgarh,” he said. He added that the monthly transfers not only provide financial support to mothers, but also help meet the nutritional, health and educational needs of their families. Stressing transparency and timeliness, he said the government aims to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is left out. He expressed confidence that the scheme would bring lasting positive change to millions of families and inject new energy into the state’s development journey.