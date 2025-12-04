Cosmoprof India's sixth edition opens with top global brands at Jio Centre

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The sixth edition of Cosmoprof India opened on Thursday at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The event, organised by Cosmoprof India Ltd, also continues to serve as a major entry point for international brands eyeing one of the world’s fastest-growing beauty markets.

Cosmoprof India has seen rapid expansion since it first launched in 2019. Over the years, the event has nearly doubled its exhibition area. For 2025, the show covers 24,000 sq m, an 8 per cent rise over last year. Spread across five halls, the exhibition showcases products and innovations from across the beauty value chain.

This year’s edition features 353 exhibitors and 800 brands from 23 countries and regions. Notably, 32 per cent of the companies are participating for the first time, highlighting growing interest in the Indian market. The event also continues to draw a strong global presence, with 53 per cent of exhibitors coming from international markets -- an increase in exhibition area of 7 per cent over 2024. More than 14,000 visitors are expected to attend the 2025 show. Full representation of beauty supply chain All major segments of the beauty industry are represented at Cosmoprof India. Cosmopack India, which makes up 59 per cent of the exhibition, brings together companies involved in ingredients, raw materials, machinery, equipment, packaging, contract manufacturing and private-label solutions.

The Cosmoprof India section, accounting for the remaining 41 per cent, highlights finished beauty products across categories such as skincare, cosmetics, perfumes, professional hair, salon, spa and nail care. Exhibitors cater to both retail and professional markets. The global character of Cosmoprof India is underscored by nine international Country Pavilions representing Australia, Brazil, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan Region and the United Kingdom. Italy is the Country of Honour for 2025. Its pavilion showcases the country’s strengths in design, innovation, creativity and high-quality manufacturing. Enrico Zannini, general manager, BolognaFiere Cosmoprof, said, “The continuous and impressive growth of Cosmoprof India confirms the strategic relevance of the Indian beauty market on the global stage." He further said that India’s beauty industry is growing rapidly, supported by a young population, higher purchasing power, and rising demand for innovation, sustainability and wellness.

Yogesh Mudras, managing director, Informa Markets in India, said, “India’s beauty ecosystem is entering a defining moment, driven by a young, aspirational consumer base and a rising preference for science-led, conscious and globally benchmarked beauty.” India’s beauty sector on strong growth path Industry data shows the strength of the Indian market. According to Statista, the beauty and personal care segment is expected to reach $33 billion in 2025, led by personal care at $14.8 billion. By 2030, the total market is projected to cross $39 billion. Premium cosmetics and fragrances are growing quickly as well, with revenues estimated at $1.3 billion in 2025 and over $1.5 billion by 2030. Natural and clean beauty products are gaining momentum, inching toward $1 billion this year.