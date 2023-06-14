Home / Industry / News / Chinese textiles coming to India to be tested for Azo dyes presence

Chinese textiles coming to India to be tested for Azo dyes presence

Textiles and its products coming from China into India will now have to test for the presence of Azo dyes as Beijing has been excluded from the revised exempted list

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Chinese textiles coming to India to be tested for Azo dyes presence

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 8:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Textiles and its products coming from China into India will now have to test for the presence of Azo dyes as Beijing has been excluded from the revised exempted list, according to the commerce ministry.

The foreign trade policy (FTP) has a list of countries, which are exempted from testing for the presence of this dye in textiles and its articles.

The UK has been included in this list, while China was removed.

These countries include European Union nations, Serbia, Poland, Denmark, Australia, Canada, Japan, South Korea and the UK.

The DGFT has updated the list of countries, which are exempted from testing for the presence of Azo dyes in textiles and textile articles

Azo dyes are mainly used in sectors like textile, fibre and leather.

Revising the list by amending an appendix of the FTP, a public notice of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said the "list of countries exempted from testing for the presence of azo dyes in textiles and textiles articles is updated".

Also Read

110 international passengers randomly tested for Covid-19 at Delhi airport

Lung cancer patient who died recently in Haryana, had tested H3N2 in Jan

Domestic textile industry faces tough times as consumers cut spending

PLI scheme for textiles attracts Rs 1,536 crore in investments: Govt

47 Chinese military aircrafts enter air defence zone, claims Taiwan

JP Morgan downgrades Indian IT sector to underweight from neutral

GTRI calls for simplifying PLI scheme, cautions against misuse by industry

Renault India reaches 1 mn production milestone at Tamil Nadu plant

DPIIT convenes retail traders' meet on June 16 to discuss compliance burden

Only 1-1.25% of Indian IT employees are above 50, more than 50% below 30

Topics :Chinaimporttextile industry

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 9:26 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story