DPIIT convenes retail traders' meet on June 16 to discuss compliance burden

DPIIT has convened a meeting of retail traders on June 16 to discuss issues related to further reducing compliance burden and promoting ease of doing business for the sector, a govt official said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 3:36 PM IST
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has convened a meeting of retail traders on June 16 to discuss issues related to further reducing compliance burden and promoting ease of doing business for the sector, a government official said.

The department is taking a series of measures to promote the growth of the sector and provide them friendly business environment.

The meeting will be chaired by the department's joint secretary Sanjiv.

Issues likely to figure in the meeting include the utility of a national single window system, coverage of clearances, compliances required in the sector, suggestions for compliance reduction, and easing processes and inspections, the official said.

Officials from ministries and departments related to the retail sector will also participate.

Topics :DPIITIndia economyTraders

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 4:10 PM IST

